Roadrunners rebound after loss, beat Cowboys

After a tough loss on Jan. 13 the Roadrunners men’s basketball team rolled to an emphatic win on Jan. 14 against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

With the 86-69 win the Runners improved to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, enough to keep them in sixth place in the conference.

Senior guard Brian Howard had a game-high and his highest scoring output of the season and led the team with 25 points in the victory. He made 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts and made five of his 11 three-pointers. Junior guard Sunday Dech had 22 points, led the team with 10 rebounds and was a perfect six-for-six from three-point range. Junior guard Cameron Williams chipped in 17 points and four assists.

Sophomore guard Joe Anaya led the Cowboys in scoring with 13 points in the loss. Three Cowboys had 12 points.

The Runners next game is Jan. 20 against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in Grand Junction, and then Jan. 21 against Western State in Gunnison.