Roadrunners men’s soccer upends Mines, 2-0

MSU Denver carried the momentum created Sept. 23 into one of their marquee matchups of the season Sept. 25 against the powerhouse Orediggers. Mines won an intense overtime game in 2015 against the Roadrunners 1-0. MSU Denver exacted their revenge on Sunday, traveling to Golden for the much-anticipated game against the rival Orediggers and escaping with a 2-1 win.

Dustin Berg and Jaydon Moreschini got involved in the action in the second half, both scoring their first goals of the season. Senior goalkeeper Hayden Rus lost his clean sheet in the second half when Cougar forward Blake Goodale converted a penalty kick caused by a handball in the penalty area.

The Orediggers got the jump on the Roadrunners early in the match. Cougar forward Trevor Amann netted his seventh goal of the season in the ninth minute.

Then Belfrage took over. He evened the score with a penalty kick goal in minute 16. He scored the game-winning goal with only five minutes left in regulation, and made the trip back to Denver a celebratory one. Belfrage now has six goals on the season.

The team’s play has been recognized by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, who ranked the Roadrunners as No. 21 in Division II.

MSU Denver remains unbeaten in conference play and are tied with Colorado Mesa University for second place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners travel to Colorado Springs on Sept. 28 to take on UCCS, and return to the Regency Athletic Complex Oct. 2 to battle CSU-Pueblo.