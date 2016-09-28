Roadrunners men’s soccer upends Mines, 2-0

The Roadrunners men’s soccer team capped off an impressive 2-0 weekend by beating the defending conference champion Colorado School of Mines Orediggers on Sept 25.
The men started the weekend by unleashing an offensive barrage against the Colorado Christian University Cougars in Lakewood on Sept. 23 and finished the game with a 5-1 victory.
The goals came early and often for MSU Denver against the Cougars. Freshman midfielder Dylan Wood knocked in his first goal of the season off of a rebound in the ninth minute, and an avalanche of goals followed. The Roadrunners doubled their lead in minute 42 when senior forward Jeff Gillis converted a penalty kick for his first goal of 2016. Senior forward Josh Belfrage then scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season on yet another penalty awarded to MSU Denver.
Dustin Berg and Jaydon Moreschini got involved in the action in the second half, both scoring their first goals of the season. Senior goalkeeper Hayden Rus lost his clean sheet in the second half when Cougar forward Blake Goodale converted a penalty kick caused by a handball in the penalty area.
MSU Denver carried the momentum created Sept. 23 into one of their marquee matchups of the season Sept. 25 against the powerhouse Orediggers. Mines won an intense overtime game in 2015 against the Roadrunners 1-0. MSU Denver exacted their revenge on Sunday, traveling to Golden for the much-anticipated game against the rival Orediggers and escaping with a 2-1 win.
The Orediggers got the jump on the Roadrunners early in the match. Cougar forward Trevor Amann netted his seventh goal of the season in the ninth minute.
Then Belfrage took over. He evened the score with a penalty kick goal in minute 16. He scored the game-winning goal with only five minutes left in regulation, and made the trip back to Denver a celebratory one. Belfrage now has six goals on the season.
The team’s play has been recognized by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, who ranked the Roadrunners as No. 21 in Division II.
MSU Denver remains unbeaten in conference play and are tied with Colorado Mesa University for second place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners travel to Colorado Springs on Sept. 28 to take on UCCS, and return to the Regency Athletic Complex Oct. 2 to battle CSU-Pueblo.