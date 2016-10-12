Revisiting PS3’s “Journey” from Playing With Perspective

Journey.
That one word has a lot of connotations, especially in video games.
When we play games or watch movies we’re constantly going on journeys, across unknown worlds or even familiar lands. But what makes something a journey? There may never be a finer example than the indie hit “Journey,” developed by thatgamecompany and released on PlayStation 3 in 2012.
Indie games are well-known for being “artistic” and oftentimes more “laid back” than a big budget AAA game. This holds especially true for “Journey,” a game that drops you into an unknown situation right off the bat, letting players explore to learn its rules and controls.
“Journey” begins by dropping you into the middle of a desert as a cloaked character known only as a “wanderer.” There’s no context, and the game has no spoken dialogue. All you know is that you need to move forward and find out what’s going on. A large mountain looms off in the distance, and assuming that’s your destination, you start picking your way through the desert.
“Journey’s” desert is a wide open area brimming with ruins, beautiful scenery and strange mystical wildlife, including living magic carpets. Your robed wanderer has the ability to move around, jump and emit a strange kind of shout that attracts nearby creatures. As you pick your way through ruins and mounds of sand, you stumble upon murals that piece together what’s happened in this world.
There’s a stunning moment that every player has with “Journey,” when they encounter another wanderer in the world. Off in the distance you spot another robed figure that looks just like you, but you don’t know who this is. Is it a non-playable character, a scripted event, another player perhaps?
In hindsight, players know that these are other players you encounter, but the way that “Journey” weaves other players into your adventure is brilliant.
You’ll encounter multiple players along your way, as the game is essentially segmented into different areas that serve as levels. Each “level” will connect you with one player, and they can carry over to the next one with you unless they drop out. The lack of another wanderer almost creates a sense of loneliness, and seeing another figure on the horizon brings joy and excitement.
Eventually, arid deserts give way to frozen tundra as you draw ever closer to the mountain. Across the five-to-six hour experience, “Journey’s” combination of visual storytelling, evocative soundtrack by Austin Wintory and adaptive multiplayer create an unforgettable experience. It truly feels like you’ve been on a journey, working with other travelers along the way to overcome insurmountable odds. You’ve come so far across scorching deserts, crumbling ruins, deadly freezing canyons and more. Then ultimately, when you reach the mountain, all of your hard work pays off in an unforgettable segment that fittingly feels like you’ve reached the end, almost reached nirvana in a way.
As you crest the summit and enter a bright white light, the game ends showing you every wanderer that you encountered along the way, and drops you at the start of the game again. “Journey” gives you the ability to take your time, reflecting on your experience with the game and what it meant, before asking you to set off once again in search of answers.