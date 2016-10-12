Revisiting PS3’s “Journey” from Playing With Perspective

Indie games are well-known for being “artistic” and oftentimes more “laid back” than a big budget AAA game. This holds especially true for “Journey,” a game that drops you into an unknown situation right off the bat, letting players explore to learn its rules and controls.

“Journey” begins by dropping you into the middle of a desert as a cloaked character known only as a “wanderer.” There’s no context, and the game has no spoken dialogue. All you know is that you need to move forward and find out what’s going on. A large mountain looms off in the distance, and assuming that’s your destination, you start picking your way through the desert.

“Journey’s” desert is a wide open area brimming with ruins, beautiful scenery and strange mystical wildlife, including living magic carpets. Your robed wanderer has the ability to move around, jump and emit a strange kind of shout that attracts nearby creatures. As you pick your way through ruins and mounds of sand, you stumble upon murals that piece together what’s happened in this world.