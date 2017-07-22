Republicans tank health care replacement bill

The GOP’s American Health Care Act of 2017, which had the potential to impact many lower income students, stalled due to opposition from inside the party.

“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not

Stephen Monaco, director of the Health Center, said that the most impactful change to students who get insurance through their parents is that spending caps would return. This means that an insurance company only has to cover a certain amount of health care costs. For instance, if a plan had an annual cap any medical expenses over that cap would need to be covered by the student.

According to Monaco, before the Affordable Care Act there were 800 students who were taking nine or more credit hours on Medicaid.