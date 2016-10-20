Republican base holding fast to Donald Trump

As more details of Trump’s sexual assault scandal emerge, some voters are still choosing to support Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential election.

“I continue to support Donald Trump because if we vote for Hillary Clinton, our country is doomed,” Hans Kasak said in a phone interview. Kasak is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. and claimed to be a lifelong Democratic Party supporter up until the upcoming election. He said that despite the news involving Trump, support is still strong in the Charlotte area among the people he talks to on a day-to-day basis. Trump won the state during the Republican primary with 40.2 percent of the state’s GOP vote compared to Ted Cruz’s 36.8 percent share.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Clinton currently leads Trump 48.3 percent to 44.9 percent in North Carolina. In Mecklenburg, the county Charlotte resides in, roughly 310,000 Democrats are registered compared to 170,000 Republicans. FiveThirtyEight.com has labeled North Carolina as a state to watch this election.