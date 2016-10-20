Republican base holding fast to Donald Trump

As more details of Trump’s sexual assault scandal emerge, some voters are still choosing to support Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential election.
“I continue to support Donald Trump because if we vote for Hillary Clinton, our country is doomed,” Hans Kasak said in a phone interview. Kasak is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. and claimed to be a lifelong Democratic Party supporter up until the upcoming election. He said that despite the news involving Trump, support is still strong in the Charlotte area among the people he talks to on a day-to-day basis. Trump won the state during the Republican primary with 40.2 percent of the state’s GOP vote compared to Ted Cruz’s 36.8 percent share.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Clinton currently leads Trump 48.3 percent to 44.9 percent in North Carolina. In Mecklenburg, the county Charlotte resides in, roughly 310,000 Democrats are registered compared to 170,000 Republicans. FiveThirtyEight.com has labeled North Carolina as a state to watch this election.
Clinton currently leads Trump by six points in the national polls in the race for Presidency according to a likely voters poll from FoxNews.com. Although Clinton’s lead in the polls seems to be growing, some voters refuse to be fazed. Nick Zucconi, also a Charlotte area resident, was asked if he thought Trump’s plans to mitigate immigration from Mexico went too far, specifically Trump’s plan to build a wall.
“No. I don’t know of another viable option that will keep bad people out of our country. We’ve taken small measures for years with background checks and all of those methods, but it clearly isn’t working. I don’t see another way,” he said.
According to the same likely voters poll from Fox News, 60 percent of all likely voters do not believe Trump has the judgement to be president. However, while 22 percent of Republicans have a negative opinion of Trump, 77 percent of Republicans view Trump favorably.