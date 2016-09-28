Remembering Jose Fernandez

In Remembrance of Jose Fernandez

The good die young. Tragedy shocked the sports world with the recent death of Jose Fernandez. Fernandez 24, and two other gentlemen, became passengers of a horrific boating accident. On Sun. Sept 26, The 32- foot boat was discovered by coast guard officers around 3:30 am. The coast guard officers detected that the lights on the boat were blinking, inciting an impromptu investigation.

Jose Fernandez passed away during the prime of his young baseball career. In 2013, Fernandez won the National League Rookie of the year. The Miami Marlins view Fernandez as the face and the future of their franchise. According to a previous report by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, “The Marlins believe Fernandez and agent Scott Boras will seek a deal worth $30 million per year when the ace becomes a free agent in 2018.”

I admire Jose Fernandez.In the aftermath of his death. I choose to celebrate his life and the remarkable feats he achieved. Fernandez was born in Santa Clara, Cuba. Unlike the United States, Cuba is not the land of the free and the home of the brave. In Cuba there is no 1st amendment granting their citizens freedom of speech. Cuba is a dictatorship in which there are no system of checks and balances within the hierarchy of it’s government.

Fernandez made three unsuccessful attempts to defect from Cuba to the United States. Political refugees from Cuba are granted amnesty in the United States. A refugee from Cuba must reach US soil on their own, without assistance from the American government. Any Cuban that his cough defecting in international waters will be returned to Cuba.

The odds of a teenage Fernandez or any Cuban defecting are low. As punishment for his three failed defection attempts, he was given three separate prison terms for each failed attempt.

Fernandez charted a perilous course to attempt to flee government oppression in Cuba, with the intent of chasing the American dream. I am currently a college student and I witness my peers take their educational and professional opportunities for granted.

The Miami Marlins cancelled a that was scheduled for Sun. Sept 26.The team gave their organization the day-off begin the grieving of their deceased teammate. Monday the Marlins resumed their team activities as they played the New York Mets. The Marlins dedicated this game to Jose Fernandez. All the Marlins wore no.16 jerseys with Fernandez as the last name on their uniforms. Dee Gordon of the Marlins shared his thoughts after the game.”Every time I see his number, his name, I keep hearing his voice.” “Honestly, selfishly, I wanted him to say, ‘I got y’all.’ I keep waiting on that moment.”

Death is in inevitable cycle of life. I choose to celebrate Jose Fernandez life in the wake of his untimely tragic death. At the age of 24, he accomplished more than what most will not achieve in a lifetime. Fernandez defied the odds of being born in country as a political prisoner and successfully defecting. Fernandez continued to cordially achieve impossible feats. He came to America and conquered the obstacles that stood in his way towards success. Fernandez embodies the american dream, He did not take opportunity for granted. I encourage young Americans to as ambitious as Jose Fernandez. In a country full of dreamers, who’s going to try? Rest in peace Jose.