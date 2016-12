I spent Tuesday night like many Americans. My ballot had been dropped off the day prior. I sat at my work desk, clicking refresh expecting to watch Clinton’s electoral college votes stack up over Donald Trump’s. Trump started with a lead, and then slowed down around 187 while Hillary pushed past 200 before stalling out for good. I went to sleep that night with a feeling that Clinton had lost, but was still in disbelief after checking my phone Wednesday morning.

The blame game started shortly after. One after another, people in my Facebook feed were faulting third party voters, posting petitions to abolish the electoral college and arguing to start impeachments for someone who hadn’t even taken office yet. Wednesday night, people filled the streets to protest what could be one of the fairest election wins of all time considering that Trump’s total campaign funding was half as much as what Clinton just spent. Now before this leads you to believe this is a pro-Trump article, it isn’t. His campaign has been covered in racially charged rhetoric and comments about women that would get most people not only fired from a job, but probably charged with a crime as well if the statements were true. He is arrogant, sexist, entitled and now our next president.

I’ve always believed that the greatest fear is the unknown, and that’s what Americans are faced with now. There is no track record of public service to indicate future performance for Trump, so are we reacting out of uncertainty? In 2012, after Obama secured a second term, conservatives changed their Facebook profile pictures to an upside-down U.S. flag, signaling that the nation was distressed and needed saving, as if some knight in shining armor was going to sail by and toss a life preserver ring around us. Four years later, they have gotten it their way. Republicans have made their voice heard this time, and that should be respected. Protesting the results of the election seems to be akin to protesting the results of a super bowl win. Yes, Trump may be unfit, but what does this say about the overall dynamic of American politics right now? Four and a half million more people voted for third party candidates this year than in 2012 indicating a wide shift in what Americans want in a politician.

Yes, Clinton could have secured Florida and Pennsylvania if third parties weren’t on the ballot, but that is assuming that the entirety of those votes would have gone to Clinton and not Trump. It’s fair to be concerned about what will happen when Trump is in office. For a country that has become so divided in the past few years, it would be ignorant not to worry about a Trump led country becoming more divided. But democrats need to look at their participation in the division as well.

The country is watching, and they’re seeing images of protests and burning flags in a reaction to a fair election process and to a new president that many are excited about. President Obama fought hard for social and environmental rights the past eight years. For those of us that don’t want to see that go away, we should start concerning ourselves with how to preserve those rights and project the importance of them to people on the other side, rather than fighting the outcome of something that isn’t going to change.