Racial tension rises on campus from white power push

The lack of reported hate crimes this year differs from 2016, when there were four reported hate crimes against students at school related events both away from campus and on campus. Denver at large is suffering from the opposite experience. As of July 26, the Denver Police Department had already logged 44 unique hate crimes, compared to a total of 32 in 2016.

Although Auraria campus remains free from hate crimes so far in 2017, students feel tension due to the current political climate and racial divides across the nation.

According to Chief of Auraria Campus Police Michael Phibbs, there are a series of protected classes under Colorado hate crime laws, including race, religion and sexual orientation.

“Any time we have a crime committed where we think part of the motivation is related to one of those protected classes that’s how we mark it, as a bias motivated crime,” Phibbs said.

Over the summer, fliers were posted across campus by an organization called Identity Evropa, which encouraged students to “Serve your people.” The organization’s website said that they are awakened Europeans and that “in a time when every other people are asserting their identity, without action, we will have no chance to resist our dispossession.”