Racial tension rises on campus from white power push

Although Auraria campus remains free from hate crimes so far in 2017, students feel tension due to the current political climate and racial divides across the nation.
The lack of reported hate crimes this year differs from 2016, when there were four reported hate crimes against students at school related events both away from campus and on campus. Denver at large is suffering from the opposite experience. As of July 26, the Denver Police Department had already logged 44 unique hate crimes, compared to a total of 32 in 2016.
According to Chief of Auraria Campus Police Michael Phibbs, there are a series of protected classes under Colorado hate crime laws, including race, religion and sexual orientation.
“Any time we have a crime committed where we think part of the motivation is related to one of those protected classes that’s how we mark it, as a bias motivated crime,” Phibbs said.
Over the summer, fliers were posted across campus by an organization called Identity Evropa, which encouraged students to “Serve your people.” The organization’s website said that they are awakened Europeans and that “in a time when every other people are asserting their identity, without action, we will have no chance to resist our dispossession.”
According to Slate, Identity Evropa was among the white power groups that gathered in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Despite the lack of recorded hate crimes on campus, Associate Vice President of Student Engagement and Wellness Braelin Pantel has been having students come into her office with complaints. Some are complaining about the things that their classmates have said in class or on campus, and others feel isolated and alone due to their beliefs.
“There’s been students that are feeling, I think, frustrated, scared, mad,” Pantel said.
Pantel wanted to make it clear that her office was there to offer support to students who felt uncomfortable about the political climate. However, she also clarified that there were limits to what the school can do.
“Sometimes that doesn’t look like what they’re wanting. Sometimes their support is ‘close this group down,” Pantel said.
Regarding the school’s stance on organizations like Identity Evropa and whether or not they would be allowed to officially be established through the school, LeValley said, “We ask for their mission, but we don’t make judgement on their mission.”
As long as a student organization meets the requirements for incorporation and obeys the same conduct rules that students must obey, any organization can be established Identity Evropa is not a registered organization with the school.
Students embrace what Pantel described as diversity on the Auraria campus.
“Diversity truly means diverse opinions, ideas and people,” Pantel said.