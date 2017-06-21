Puerto Rican pride brings heat to Civic Center Park

“She’s originally from Puerto Rico,” Maldonado said. “We moved here to Colorado over five years ago.” Maldonado said his wife saw a need for representation of Latin American music and culture. This was their fifth year performing at the Taste of Puerto Rico festival. “We brought our bomba, which is the traditional musical genre that we were performing,” Maldonado said, “we brought it to the people’s level so that they could interact with it. They could sing, play and dance. It was incredibly energetic. I give a lot of props to Tamil for pulling that kind of crowd.” Maldonado said the crowd this year was much bigger than last year. He also noticed a shortage of food, especially Puerto Rican food. “There’s not a lot of Puerto Rican vendors in Colorado. It’s really hard to bring people to the festival that offer that kind of cuisine,” he said. Spicy Catering Mexican Food made its twelfth appearance at the festival this year. The owner’s son, Ray Lopez, said they don’t specialize in Puerto Rican food but made up a menu of shrimp shish kabobs, red beans and rice for the event.

“Today was unexpected. We ran out of food and had to get more,” Lopez said, “Every year it gets bigger. The population of Puerto Ricans in Denver is growing.” The dance contest brought out Puerto Ricans and anyone else with rhythm. The dancers impressed the crowd with salsa, merengue and cha-cha. After three rounds, the crowd voted for their favorites by making as much noise as possible. The victors, Musa Starseed and Fernanda Bertoldi, met each other only seconds before they wowed the crowd with their moves. “This event is so important for the community because it gives everyone a chance to experience the power of culture,” Starseed said, “and how it can connect people and how it can heal communities just through food, music and dancing.” Starseed, who even managed to throw in some breakin moves during the contest, said he loves every style of dance.