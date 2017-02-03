The epidemic no one talks about

After a severe car accident in 2015, MSU Denver student Asireyah Shumpert broke her tibia and bula, which resulted in ten surgeries over the past two years. “They had to remove about ten centimeters of bone because if not, they would have had to amputate my leg,” she said. Asireyah was prescribed opioids to help ease the pain during a long rehabilitation period, but decided not to take the pills. She warned that the substance not only makes you crave it, but also changes the way you act, ruining relationships with those who love you. “I know that I don’t want to be part of the statistics,” Shumpert said. “I don’t want to be part of the group that are addicted and the best way to do that is not to let it start ever, not to begin it with, just be educated,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than six out of 10 drug overdose deaths involve an opioid. From 2000 to 2015, more than half a million people died from overdoses. Ninety one Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, including prescription drugs and heroin. There were 869 opioid overdose deaths in Colorado in 2015. Not all opioid abuse starts with a prescription. For one MSU Denver student who prefers to remain anonymous, their drug abuse started as a way to cope with a mental crisis. “I was just struggling with being depressed and from having PTSD responses. It helped to numb any uncomfortable feeling,” they said. “When I was sad I did it, mad, anything that wasn’t nice. It helped me get through the day without feeling.” Opioids do not have the same stigma as illegal narcotics because of the way U.S. drug law treats prescription pills. Addicts can obtain the pills through a caregiver’s prescription or a family medicine cabinet. However, in many cases, patients turn to different alternatives to get their fix.