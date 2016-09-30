Political Panel: Round one of the debates

Fernandez: The debate has barely ended and already the deluge of commentary is waist deep. Many outlets are calling the debate for Clinton. Interestingly, right-wing sources are split in their perspectives. Fox News writes about a fiery first debate without assigning a clear winner, while National Review said that Trump got his message out but didn’t call anyone a winner on the front page. Breitbart called the debate for Trump. My personal view is that while Trump did have moments in which he comported himself well, he never seemed to get under Clinton’s skin. I think it’s too soon to call it for anyone until the real barometer of victory, the polls, swing one way or the other.
Deeter: I feel Trump did really well, considering that Clinton has been doing one-on-one debates for years. This was Trump’s first experience in a face-to-face debate. The deck was stacked against him, and we can expect him to do even better in the future two debates. I think much of the venom in this debate came from Clinton, which really shocked me personally. She tried very hard to spin a narrative that he evades taxes, is racist and is sexist toward women. This is a very desperate move on her part. For instance, when Trump said that inner-city communities face alarmingly high murder rates, she twisted his words into “a dire picture of black communities.” Trump fact-checked himself on stage, in particular his stance on the Iraq war. When Clinton didn’t have an answer, she called on her personal fact checkers to do her job for her. I do think they both made some great policy remarks and gave Americans some harder numbers to look at, but I will say I was genuinely shocked by her animosity toward Trump.
Fernandez: I don’t think any one side had a monopoly on venom. Trump was more direct in his attacks, while Clinton played bemused and sly in her replies.
As far as the tax question goes, Trump could deflate any attack by releasing his tax returns, but refuses to do so. Clinton’s transparency as far as her health goes came up frequently over the last two weeks, and yet the same level is not expected of Trump when it comes to his tax returns. While it may be argued taxes fall under a personal purview, running for the highest office in the United States makes one’s tax record open to scrutiny. Does he evade taxes? Unfortunately, Trump has not provided the one piece of evidence that could silence the debate. I think it is a fair question to ask, why he hasn’t released them.
Deeter: Personally, I feel that Clinton started in with the attacks before Trump and wasn’t necessarily “sly” about it. They were certainly both hurling insults, however. With Clinton’s health, there was not any pressure for transparency until she collapsed at a public event. Before that it was openly labeled as a conspiracy theory. I agree that Trump should consider releasing his tax records, as it gives Clinton an excuse to say he is in debt or not charitable. I’m sure he pays less in income tax than would be expected, as his money may be invested or tied up, but the same could easily be said about Clinton and the amount of money she doesn’t claim from the Clinton Foundation. I also feel that they focused on ISIS as well as the economy quite a bit in this debate. Trump even gave specific numbers for taxes he would change to help businesses and make more jobs. There are still two more debates to come, and I’m sure they will touch on more issues.