Political Panel: Round one of the debates

Fernandez: The debate has barely ended and already the deluge of commentary is waist deep. Many outlets are calling the debate for Clinton. Interestingly, right-wing sources are split in their perspectives. Fox News writes about a fiery first debate without assigning a clear winner, while National Review said that Trump got his message out but didn’t call anyone a winner on the front page. Breitbart called the debate for Trump. My personal view is that while Trump did have moments in which he comported himself well, he never seemed to get under Clinton’s skin. I think it’s too soon to call it for anyone until the real barometer of victory, the polls, swing one way or the other.

Deeter: I feel Trump did really well, considering that Clinton has been doing one-on-one debates for years. This was Trump’s first experience in a face-to-face debate. The deck was stacked against him, and we can expect him to do even better in the future two debates. I think much of the venom in this debate came from Clinton, which really shocked me personally. She tried very hard to spin a narrative that he evades taxes, is racist and is sexist toward women. This is a very desperate move on her part. For instance, when Trump said that inner-city communities face alarmingly high murder rates, she twisted his words into “a dire picture of black communities.” Trump fact-checked himself on stage, in particular his stance on the Iraq war. When Clinton didn’t have an answer, she called on her personal fact checkers to do her job for her. I do think they both made some great policy remarks and gave Americans some harder numbers to look at, but I will say I was genuinely shocked by her animosity toward Trump.