Political Panel: Immigration

Devyn Deeter: Immigration, and moreover illegal immigration, is a hot-button issue this election season. The claims of the left are that trying to stop illegal immigration is racist, sending people back to their country is racist, and that building a wall is racist.

The common argument against enforcing immigration is that the United States is a melting pot. While true, it should also be understood that there are laws in place for a reason. Taxes must be paid. If someone is here illegally, they face many difficulties. They have no Social Security number nor documents. There is also talk of trying to grant these people citizenship in the United States, but is that fair to the people trying to come here legally who have been on waiting lists for years? There should be a better system for allowing people into the country.I don’t believe anyone opposes immigration per se, but it is not OK to allow people into this country whenever they’d like.