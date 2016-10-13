Political Panel: Immigration

The common argument against enforcing immigration is that the United States is a melting pot. While true, it should also be understood that there are laws in place for a reason. Taxes must be paid. If someone is here illegally, they face many difficulties. They have no Social Security number nor documents. There is also talk of trying to grant these people citizenship in the United States, but is that fair to the people trying to come here legally who have been on waiting lists for years? There should be a better system for allowing people into the country.I don’t believe anyone opposes immigration per se, but it is not OK to allow people into this country whenever they’d like.
Esteban Fernandez: I agree with you that the immigration system is broken and in dire need of reform, and you bring up a fair point about people on the waiting list.
The question of illegal immigration is a question of degree. Opinions within the GOP vary between tightening borders from their current state to a nearly full closure. The wall represents that nearly full closure, and the idea itself enjoys popular support among the base. In my analysis, the leading solutions prescribed by the GOP are too draconian and would lead to severe economic blowback.
Deporting 11 million people would mean coordination among hundreds of local law enforcement entities. Inter- agency competition in the law enforcement community is famous for its counterproductivity, which would exist on top of large logistical challenges. Farm commodity prices would also rise, impacting the family dinner plate due to the lack of cheap labor. Illegal immigrants also do pay payroll taxes, to the tune of $13 billion in 2010. is is made possible due to the fake Social Security numbers they use to gain employment. Yet they can not collect benefits from the system because those same numbers would fall apart on closer inspection.
Perhaps granting overnight citizenship goes too far, but could a compromise be found with a path to citizenship that takes into account penalties for illegal entry?
Deeter: The wall would serve as not a full closure, but a closure of illegal immigration. Deporting every illegal immigrant would be a huge mass effort by tons of law enforcement agencies and I don’t think that it will happen overnight. However, I certainly think penalizing sanctuary cities for not giving up illegal immigrants to ICE is a great start. I do think that it would have a negative impact on the economy for a time. You’re right that companies would lose a larger percentage of their cheap labor. When you consider all the campaigning done on campus for raising minimum wage though, I don’t think it’s bad to open up those jobs to actual U.S citizens, forcing those companies to pay their employees more money. I don’t think exploiting illegal immigrants by not paying them is the answer, and having them suddenly be legal would cause the exact same problem as having Americans do those jobs instead.
Fernandez: You make excellent points but I fear that what the GOP base demands at the moment goes beyond reform. There is a nativist streak running through the party at the moment that would like to see far more draconian measures enacted beyond what you have prescribed. If successful, they could have a chilling effect on net immigration as a whole. Macroeconomics compels a strong argument for open borders with looser controls on immigration. at’s why I believe it is so important for the U.S. to not injure itself with a self-inflicted wound so early in the century.