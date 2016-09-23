Political Panel: What is conservatism?

Devyn Deeter: What should the government be in charge of? This is a key question in the differentiation between left and right. Republicans believe that the government should have a minimal role in our society, and the power should remain mostly in the states. This comes from the idea that unless regulated by the states, the federal government would be too powerful.

Esteban Fernandez: How small is too small? A common phenomenon racking both the left and right at the moment is the desire to tear down the government completely. Regardless of intention, the end result would be the absence of federal government. John Stuart Mill, the enlightenment philosopher, also feared the tyranny of any majority. “Society can and does execute its own mandates: and if it issues wrong mandates instead of right, or any mandates at all in things with which it ought not to meddle, it practices a social tyranny more formidable than many kinds of political oppression.”

In those instances, isn’t it Government’s duty to ensure that the minority does not find itself under the tyranny of the majority? The best example of that doctrine is the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Where does small state conservatism find itself in an age where many people seem to want to abolish government entirely? Or is that the new normal, with small state conservatism being a relic of the past?

Deeter: I don’t believe that the GOP wants to tear down the government, and I don’t believe that Bernie supporters want that either. I think that lately it’s becoming obvious that the party elites are pulling all the strings. This is being shown in the Democratic camp with Hillary’s email scandal. The fact that they haven’t indicted her, and that she has already bought all of the super delegates in the primaries. So rather than tear down the government, Republicans want voting reform and government reform which is why Donald Trump is so popular. In regards to the Civil Rights Act, when that vote was cast 80% of Republicans voted yay whereas only 63% of Democrats did. So when there was a push for change, much like with gay marriage, there isn’t a pushback from the normal conservative. The drive for smaller state government is to allow people to have more control over what they vote for. It’s easier to get everyone’s say in a smaller setting. And it’s the way the constitution is meant to be interpreted. James Madison said, “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”

Fernandez: What do you define as a normal conservative? Reagan created the modern GOP when he built the voting coalition that won him the presidency in 1981. The driving force behind the coalition was the moral majority, led by Jerry Falwell. Their inclusion into the party led the GOP to champion conservative social causes, such as prayer in schools, outlawing abortion, and preventing gay marriage. All matters regarding gay marriage and abortion have faced significant resistance from the GOP, and the Supreme Court split along nearly partisan lines over Obergefell v Hodges. My question is, where does social conservatism fit into what you term normal conservatives? I’m also curious about the voting reforms you say are needed. Specifically, what needs reform and what can be done about it?

Deeter: Most normal conservatives or even more casual conservatives tend to be less focused on social issues. There is also the fact that “historically speaking” the front-runner of the Democratic party didn’t support gay marriage until 2013. The reason that so many Republicans run on a Christian platform and want to appeal to Christian America is because they feel they need those votes to win. This is shifting, as is evidenced by Donald Trump’s nomination. He hasn’t pushed the Christian narrative, and while he isn’t in support of abortion he is in support of gay marriage. There seems to be more of a focus on those issues to focusing on national security, immigration reform, and economics. In regards to voting reform, Democrats need to do away with the super delegates. The party elites want to buy their way into power and that simply isn’t the way democracy works. To reform the voting system, using a popular vote or dividing the Electoral College more are possible solutions. This is because in a lot of consistently blue or red states, people don’t want to vote as they feel that if they don’t vote with their state it’s a waste. Having votes counted nationally rather than electorally would certainly change things a lot.

Fernandez: I definitely agree that the party platform seems to be shifting. Younger conservatives are less likely to oppose social issues as vociferously as their elders. And you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who disagrees about the need to do away with the super-delegates within the democratic party. Going forward, how will Reagan era conservatism be related to modern day conservatism? Is Trump a continuation of the old social conservative order, or is does he represent a new wave of conservative thinking?

Deeter: The future of conservatism is going to be interesting with less push on the normal social issues and a greater push on some of the newer feminist and trans social issues. Regardless, the narrative the mainstream media is pushing is that in order to save the Republican party we should vote for Hillary. I think that in order to save the party we need to vote for Trump. He is massively appealing to groups of voters that haven’t ever been tapped by the republican party. His non-christian ways and willingness to be aggressive in foreign and international affairs is going to bring life back to the Republican party. The future of the party is going to be a continued focus on traditionalism and smaller government.