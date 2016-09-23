Pingpong philanthropy at the plaza

With smiles and silly costumes everywhere, the IMA Financial Group threw a huge pingpong party on the Wynkoop Plaza. By the end of the night the charity fundraiser brought in over $90,000 for local charities and nonprofits.
Robert Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group decided on a pingpong themed fundraiser to do something different. This year was the tournament’s third year. Cohen said he hopes to eventually extend it all the way across the plaza, and not just next to the IMA building. They started hosting the tournament to give back to the community they are a part of and they wanted to do it in a fun way.
“We just wanted to do something that was fun and engaging,” Cohen said. “You know, most of the fundraisers around town are kind of the same thing, like a dinner, and they’re kind of boring, and people don’t want to go, and there is a hard time filling the tables. So, we wanted to do something fun and engaging.”
MSU Denver basketball players Andre Harris, Shane Fox, Brian Howard, Cain VanHeyningen and assistant coach Alex Jammerson represented some of those young people.
“The athletic director came up to us and said it was a great cause, so we signed up,” Harris said. Many local businesses also came out and participated in the fun, including reporters from 9News. Nelson Garcia, the station’s education reporter, said that he and the other reporters came out to enjoy some pingpong and give back to the community.
Organizations like Big Brothers and Big Sisters got to play on sponsored tables and compete for the championship trophy. These charities provide mentors for at-risk children in Colorado. The proceeds from the tournament went to local nonprofits and charities. From businessmen wearing designer suits to competitors sporting suspenders and mullets, this diverse event brought everyone together for a common goal: charity.