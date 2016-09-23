Pingpong philanthropy at the plaza

With smiles and silly costumes everywhere, the IMA Financial Group threw a huge pingpong party on the Wynkoop Plaza. By the end of the night the charity fundraiser brought in over $90,000 for local charities and nonprofits.

Robert Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group decided on a pingpong themed fundraiser to do something different. This year was the tournament’s third year. Cohen said he hopes to eventually extend it all the way across the plaza, and not just next to the IMA building. They started hosting the tournament to give back to the community they are a part of and they wanted to do it in a fun way.