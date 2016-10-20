Sex Talk: BDSM part one – Submissives

Over the past several years, interest in BDSM has exponentially increased. According to a cultural observation article published in “Vogue” about a year ago, this can be attributed to its portrayal in mainstream media. The author, Karley Sciortino, points to the overall accessibility of kink resources and communities on the internet. Sadly, much of the information available is tainted with false observations. Books such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and all of the various spin-offs do not accurately represent the kink community, let alone portray a healthy dominant/submissive style relationship.

The guiding phrase to those participating in the kink realm is known as safe, sane and consensual, or SSC. Each word is meant to open communication between all involved and help to keep each individual aware. Although SSC covers the basics, others in the community prefer the term RACK, or risk-aware consensual kink. Regardless, consent is still stressed as the foundation to any healthy relationship no matter if that relationship is serious or play- based only.

A dom/sub relationship can be liberating if it blossoms with the right person or the right group of people. When many people think of dom/sub, a few images of a dominatrix or someone kneeling before another person may come to mind. Truthfully, there are so many Dom/Sub dynamics and categories it would be nearly impossible to describe them all fully. Some only have dominant and submissive rules during sex; others live the lifestyle each day.