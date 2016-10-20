Sex Talk: BDSM part one – Submissives

Over the past several years, interest in BDSM has exponentially increased. According to a cultural observation article published in “Vogue” about a year ago, this can be attributed to its portrayal in mainstream media. The author, Karley Sciortino, points to the overall accessibility of kink resources and communities on the internet. Sadly, much of the information available is tainted with false observations. Books such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and all of the various spin-offs do not accurately represent the kink community, let alone portray a healthy dominant/submissive style relationship.
The guiding phrase to those participating in the kink realm is known as safe, sane and consensual, or SSC. Each word is meant to open communication between all involved and help to keep each individual aware. Although SSC covers the basics, others in the community prefer the term RACK, or risk-aware consensual kink. Regardless, consent is still stressed as the foundation to any healthy relationship no matter if that relationship is serious or play- based only.
A dom/sub relationship can be liberating if it blossoms with the right person or the right group of people. When many people think of dom/sub, a few images of a dominatrix or someone kneeling before another person may come to mind. Truthfully, there are so many Dom/Sub dynamics and categories it would be nearly impossible to describe them all fully. Some only have dominant and submissive rules during sex; others live the lifestyle each day.
Being a submissive is freeing. The feeling of surrendering one’s mind and body to another human is both erotic and intimate. Some submissives choose to engage in
a total power exchange dynamic, which entails giving up all of one’s self to the dominant in the relationship. In this type of relationship the submissive normally retains their role throughout the day during sexual encounters and routine activities. They often have a firm rule set which may include chores, an exercise regimen and wardrobe instructions. In addition, there could be other rules pertaining to behavior. For example, some dominants want their submissive to greet them in a certain way or ask permission to sleep in bed each night. Many dominants also want to control the masturbation habits of their submissive.
Total power exchange is not for everyone. I personally identify as submissive; however I find this dynamic to be constrictive at times. Luckily, the kink culture is very accepting. There are plenty of ways to express submissiveness without adopting such a regimental dynamic.
Some dynamics do not involve sex. I once read a very thought- provoking piece on a couple who had a third person looped into their relationship as the non- sexual submissive. This person needed structure, guidance and assurance; the two dominants were able to provide this for him. His story is a reminder that BDSM has roots in psychology, not just sex.
A healthy dom/sub relationship is based in communication. Without asking questions and having open discussions, none of the other needed aspects would be able to flourish. Being involved in kink culture is liberating and only made possible by true, uncensored openness.
