Opinion: Looking past the parties’ candidates

It may surprise some people out there, but the current election isn’t actually about Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. They may be the candidates, but the election isn’t really about them in the long run. You may hate Clinton or Trump, but remember, they’re only there for four to eight years provided nothing happens to them in that time.
Elections are complicated. In this election emotions are flying high as people express that they must choose the lesser of two evils. Regardless of who anyone decides to vote for, however, it’s important to recognize what you’re voting for and not necessarily who you’re voting for. I say this because as people discuss the election we hold the President up as the end all be all of the election and this isn’t actually true.
There is more to be concerned about than who is in the oval office. Take the Supreme Court. Justice Antonin Scalia left a vacant seat on the Court and the next President will get to fill that seat. Likewise, the President will get to appoint another Supreme Court Justice. All told, the next President could appoint as many as three Supreme Court Justices. Depending on who gets into office depends on the direction that the court can shift.
The Supreme Court Justices aren’t necessarily beholden to the agenda of the President. Their job is upholding the law of the land and deciding it. The President doesn’t have a say in that. They can criticize but they have no control over the Supreme Court. The President will leave, but those Justices will be there indefinitely. This means that certain laws passed within the past eight years could be upheld or overturned. Whichever one appeals to your sensibilities is likely the route you’re going to go.
You are not voting for a person. You’re voting for ideas and a direction you want the country to go. Clinton and Trump won’t decide the future, they can only begin to steer the ship in a particular direction. Aside from that, there are checks and balances that can hinder what they want to do regardless.
This is the other idea that people ignore quite often. It’s not just the Presidency that we as Americans need to be concerned about. It’s where most of the focus goes, but it’s hardly the most important election. All politics is local and that means that your Senators and Representatives are some of the most important elections going on right now. Hardly any American pays attention to these local elections, however.
These local elections are also important. It decides who will control Congress, which makes a big difference in how the President gets to operate and also plays a role in the direction of the country. Clinton and Trump don’t merely function on their own. Clinton can’t do much if a Republican controlled Congress holds her back. The same is true of Trump with a Democratic congress.
These are big picture ideas. They expand the scope of the election and ask you to consider that just voting for Clinton or Trump based on how much you like one or the other isn’t enough. Suddenly you have to think about it beyond whether or not you personally like them, and how they might impact the whole instead of just… well… you.
So why don’t we like to think beyond Clinton and Trump? Why do we take little consideration in the Supreme Court or even Congress and those local elections? It’s easy to say that we put a lot of stock in the media for this, but I think it goes beyond that. I think it’s because thinking beyond Clinton and Trump requires more of us. To think beyond the two candidates on a personal level means thinking about how our system of government works.
Real world problems are complicated. Having to think beyond just Clinton and Trump requires us to grasp and obtain more knowledge beyond our own opinion of the two personally. There’s a lot more to think about and consider when more information is brought to the table. For most of us this requires a lot more time and effort than we’re willing to put into it.
The election isn’t simple, but if we only focus on Clinton and Trump we think it can be. It’s easy to sit there and vote for one or the other based on how much you like or dislike the other, but none of this engages with the political discussion of the day. None of that engages with how our government functions. Making the election about Clinton and Trump personally keeps the focus from being about the future of the country as a whole.
When the election gets reduced to simply Clinton and Trump we lose sight of the big picture. The big picture is the direction you want to see the country move in. Clinton or Trump might be able to steer that ship, but they aren’t the ones that’ll be there forever. Pushing America in one direction or another is a group effort, not a singular one. It’s important to remember this before you vote. Clinton and Trump may be our Presidential candidates, but they aren’t the only two who matter.