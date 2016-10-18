Opinion: Looking past the parties’ candidates

The Supreme Court Justices aren’t necessarily beholden to the agenda of the President. Their job is upholding the law of the land and deciding it. The President doesn’t have a say in that. They can criticize but they have no control over the Supreme Court. The President will leave, but those Justices will be there indefinitely. This means that certain laws passed within the past eight years could be upheld or overturned. Whichever one appeals to your sensibilities is likely the route you’re going to go.

You are not voting for a person. You’re voting for ideas and a direction you want the country to go. Clinton and Trump won’t decide the future, they can only begin to steer the ship in a particular direction. Aside from that, there are checks and balances that can hinder what they want to do regardless.

This is the other idea that people ignore quite often. It’s not just the Presidency that we as Americans need to be concerned about. It’s where most of the focus goes, but it’s hardly the most important election. All politics is local and that means that your Senators and Representatives are some of the most important elections going on right now. Hardly any American pays attention to these local elections, however.

These local elections are also important. It decides who will control Congress, which makes a big difference in how the President gets to operate and also plays a role in the direction of the country. Clinton and Trump don’t merely function on their own. Clinton can’t do much if a Republican controlled Congress holds her back. The same is true of Trump with a Democratic congress.