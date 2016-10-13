Opinion: Know-it-all brewers kill the fun of enjoying beer

Over the years, I’ve worked serving beer at local downtown tap houses. I consider myself to be pretty knowledgeable in the beer industry. Every year the Great American Beer Festival returns to the Colorado Convention Center and with it hundreds of brewers who think they know it all. This year wasn’t any different.

Being an avid beer lover, I can’t stand another brewer acting as if they know everything about the carbonated drink.

In the beginning of my drinking life, the typical beers I consumed were Coors, Guinness or, if I was feeling fancy, a pilsner. Then companies like Sam Adams and New Belgium started crafting specialty beers and mass-producing them. This is when the fizzed-up nonsense popped the cap through the roof.

Slowly, everyone decided to drink specialty craft beer over the carbonated chalk water people call Coors and Budweiser. A few held strong like the broke Pabst hipsters, who still insisted on going to the bar for a $2 beer instead of just paying for the $10 six pack and staying home. The social aspect was all they really craved.

Now, everyone is a beer connoisseur know-it-all and it has taken away from the laid back atmosphere. I heard things like “This IPA used too much of wet hop” or even worse, when people start sounding like winos, saying phrases like, “I’m getting floral and oak notes in the back of my palate.” Really? Do you? Eye roll.