Opinion: Know-it-all brewers kill the fun of enjoying beer

Over the years, I’ve worked serving beer at local downtown tap houses. I consider myself to be pretty knowledgeable in the beer industry. Every year the Great American Beer Festival returns to the Colorado Convention Center and with it hundreds of brewers who think they know it all. This year wasn’t any different.
Being an avid beer lover, I can’t stand another brewer acting as if they know everything about the carbonated drink.
In the beginning of my drinking life, the typical beers I consumed were Coors, Guinness or, if I was feeling fancy, a pilsner. Then companies like Sam Adams and New Belgium started crafting specialty beers and mass-producing them. This is when the fizzed-up nonsense popped the cap through the roof.
Slowly, everyone decided to drink specialty craft beer over the carbonated chalk water people call Coors and Budweiser. A few held strong like the broke Pabst hipsters, who still insisted on going to the bar for a $2 beer instead of just paying for the $10 six pack and staying home. The social aspect was all they really craved.
Now, everyone is a beer connoisseur know-it-all and it has taken away from the laid back atmosphere. I heard things like “This IPA used too much of wet hop” or even worse, when people start sounding like winos, saying phrases like, “I’m getting floral and oak notes in the back of my palate.” Really? Do you? Eye roll.
I will admit I am just a simple server who has enjoyed beer since my underaged-self sipped my first drink of beer ever, a Guinness in Dublin, but after 10 years in the industry, I feel confident with my expertise.
Then you meet the brewers. Brewers can be almost as pretentious as marijuana growers when it comes to talking about their craft. Brewers think they know everything there is to know about beer. They hate everyone else’s product and constantly find ways to cut each others’ product down. One brewer said to me during GABF, “This cider has a septic finish. Have you cleaned the lines?” I irritably responded, “Duh dude, we are a respected tap house.” He scoffed with arrogance, “Oh, well, that was horrible.”
It was a free sample. He drank it anyway.
I will admit that I don’t hate all brewers. Many companies use sustainable resources – like Left Hand and Odell – which were created by brewers. Avery works with
the local water treatment plant to reduce nitrogen in water recycling. Odell and Avery also employ some of the most genuinely real people I have had the benefit of meeting. Those are the people who craft an amazing brew with passion.
But, if you are in the industry or even a beer devotee, don’t be a snob. Beer is about having fun, not acting like you are superior.