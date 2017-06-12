Opinion: Set the tone by respecting all sides

A similar situation happened over the weekend of May 21, when students at the University of Notre Dame walked out on Vice President Mike Pence to protest the acts of the current administration. Several dozen students were walking out because of the extreme stances the current administration has based on sexual orientation, healthcare, race and religion. Sounds like the students are well within their right to be mad and furthermore, it sounds like these students should be able to protest the current administration.

I can only agree to an extent. There is no reason that either side shouldn’t be heard. If there is to be any progress in the slightest, it is of the utmost importance that both sides work together and actually hear each other. These students are angry and for good reason. Students are finding it more and more difficult to succeed on and off campus due to various challenges that are being put in place by the current administration. These students decided that if they were going to be heard at any time, it would be as they go out into the world with degrees to join the workforce. Does this mean that they were right in their actions?

Not completely. I say this because not everyone at either college was against the actions and beliefs of Mike Pence or Betsy DeVos. There are some young scholars that support both of these people and they also voted for Donald Trump to lead the nation as president. Regardless of my opinions or any other opinion, this is the reality. Now if you are against the politics of Donald Trump and his White House, then it is up to you to use tact, respect and grace to make sure that there is an administration that you see helping the nation. This means talking to the opposing side and actually hearing their thoughts on current events and constantly asking questions about their thoughts.

This goes for both sides. This doesn’t mean that either side is good or evil. It means that the conversation between all sides are quickly becoming limited and it is up to us as citizens to acknowledge and respect the opposing side. This doesn’t mean agreement, but it does mean creating a path to a more constructive conversation.