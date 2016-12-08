Opinion: A very merry basic white girl Christmas

The smell of pumpkin spice has been replaced with the smell of peppermint. Ugly holiday sweaters are being pulled out for the annual Ugly Sweater parties. It looks like it is officially time for a basic white girl Christmas. This is a time for decorations, family, and plenty of alcohol. Hold onto your Uggs because this Christmas is about to get a lot more basic. Decorations Christmas decorations are either go big or go home. Throw on your fuzziest socks and turn up the Christmas music, but only listen to the modern remakes of the songs. The only way to decorate the tree is with festive Justin Bieber in the background. Speaking of trees, get the absolute largest you possibly can. Fill up the entire living room if you can. Then, drop hundreds of dollars on decorations for the tree. You have to absolutely make sure that you get the Starbucks ornament, or else how will people know you’re the ultimate white girl? The lights inside and outside your house should be bright enough to blind passersby because that is the only way they will know how much holiday spirit you have. Your house should be obnoxiously cheerful because the whole point of the holidays is having a house worthy of bragging about on Instagram.

Alcohol Alcohol is a huge part of the basic Christmas. I don’t mean just drinking flavored vodka out of the bottle and crying. That’s for a white girl Friday night, not the holidays. Christmas alcohol should be festive, like the season. Rum mixed with eggnog is perfect for pretending you’re as cheery as you look. The lights will get brighter and everything will feel a little softer as you hit the bottom of the cup. Every refill will make you happier, because nothing says “White Girl Christmas” like getting white girl wasted on rum-infused cream drinks.