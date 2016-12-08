Opinion: A very merry cautious black guy Christmas

Now people always ask me, “What do black Christmas decorations look like?” And I’m like… the same as every other Christmas decorations. What? You think I wanna go out of my way trying to find a black Santa? No sir (or madam)! I prefer to just put up some lights and make it look pretty in the window. I don’t need to go all out, just something to make sure no one comes to my house asking about my Christmas spirit.

You know, there are lots of holidays out there, but Christmas is a black person’s best friend. You get to be with your family, possibly eat good meals and even if Christmas sucks, you still got family. So think of this less like being cautious and more like… I don’t know, gettin’ your Christmas on.

Oh, but if do go all out, make sure you actually take them down. The work putting them up sucks and it’s only in hindsight that you realize, “Oh damn, I gotta take ‘em down!” I mean, you could leave ‘em up until June if you want to, but that’ll bring the police around and you don’t want that. Neither do they. You’ll get a ticket for laziness.

Drinking

Basic rule of Christmas: If you get offered a drink, take it. Don’t ask what’s in it. Chances are you don’t wanna know, but it’s gonna get you messed up. Take it, sit back and listen to your family’s stories, because they’re gonna have a lot. And you’re gonna realize your family is just as messed up, crazy and stupid as you are. The only reason they give you alcohol before telling you stories is so that you won’t remember.

Family

It’s Christmas and you’re with family. Chances are you won’t be spending time in just your house. If you’ve got family in state, you’re going. Ain’t no gettin’ out of that. But if you’re young, you’re gonna get more presents, so it’s a win- win. Hell, even if you just happen to go to a family member’s home who likes you a lot, you’ll at least get a check. The only thing you gotta watch out for is that someone might put you on blast to bless the food and say a prayer. Nothing is more tense than being the one who has to say the prayer. If it’s Daddy that’s fine, but if it is him, he’s gonna go on for about fifteen hours before you eat. So while you’re holding hands and have your eyes closed, don’t fall asleep. That’s just rude.