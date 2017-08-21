Opinion of a veteran: Korean War Pt. II

In the last week, all we’ve heard about is North Korea on the news and about the War of Words between President Trump and the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un. These two leaders have let the whole world know how they feel about each other. and about the War of Words between President Trump and the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un all we’ve heard about is North Korea on the news and about the War of Words between President Trump and the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un. These two leaders have let the whole world know how they feel about each other. These two leaders have let the whole world know how they feel about each other. Now, this is nothing to take lightly. We have a Commander in Chief that is very temperamental and hot headed. The fact that he controls our nuclear weapons is what scares me more than anything.

China is North Korea’s biggest ally. Over the years, China has always defended North Korea till of late when China started to take a harder stance on the small East Asia country. In the past week, China has come out and said they would not support the United States if we take the first shots. However, if North Korea were to take the first shot at the United States that includes Guam. China would side with the United States which if you been follow the North Korea situation over the year that is a jaw dropper.

Now let’s get one thing clear, combat in the Korean War ended July 27, 1953. However, what most people don’t know is the war never really ended. There was never a treaty signed to end the war, only an armistice was signed. This is why the borders between North and South Korea also known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) exist. It was part of the armistice deal. So if anyone thinks this is a new issue, it’s not. We have been dealing with North Korea ever since the armistice was signed.

Now back to 2017. Why are we all of sudden on the brink of a second Korean War? Well let’s look over the last few years. When Kim Jong Un took over power after his father passed away, he has been on a path to show his power to his people. He is a reckless, insane and psychopathic leader to put it easy. This is a man that has ordered the death of members of his own family. This man lives in his own bubble and thinks he is unstoppable.

Here in the United States we have not had a President that was willing to go to full on war with North Korea till now. We have a very

unpredictable president. His own advisors are even caught off guard by the president’s insane comments he has made in regard to North Korea. This president has no self-control and behaves like a child on numerous occasions. In the past week, he has threatened the North Korean leader with his “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” threat.

Yes, we need to take North Korea seriously. However, we don’t need to be instigating an insane man who might be able to attack us with nuclear warheads. President Trump needs to shut his mouth, stop tweeting, and grow the hell up and act like a real president and commander-in-chief. We need to stop encouraging a nuclear war where without a doubt there would be millions maybe billions of lives lost over two men who want to act like children.