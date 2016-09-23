NWHH Music Feature: Slim Duece

To kick off our New World Hip-Hop Column, I’d like to Spotlight Slim Duece. Accepted to Denver MSU over the summer, Slim hails all the way from Cleveland, Ohio. From High-School cafeteria battles to 44 Track Mixtapes, S. Duece is a lyrical emcee with hardcore punchlines, rhyme schemes, and jewel dropping subliminals. Dollar Sign Dee is SD’s DJ alias. It started as a logo for the name Slim Duece, then he started releasing Promo Mixtapes under the moniker (New World Hip Hop – Hosted by: DJ Dollar Sign Dee).

Slim Duece signed a One Year Deal with Island Def Jam Distribution, promoting the then Single “Cash-Checks.” Since then he’s been an Indy Artist with “A-List Affiliations.” LIVEstrong, Miller High Life, REVOLT Network, and now MTV/VH1 to name a few.,

At the Re-Launch of “The Expiration,” Slim acquired the MTV Sponsorship. Since then he’s negotiated a role as a MTV Brand Ambassador and MTV Artist. Slim’s currently building his brand of T-Shirts, Fan Merch, and Logos. You can follow him on all social networks, and visit his website for updates. Download your FREE Copy Today, and indulge.

