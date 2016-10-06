NFL Fantasy Football Focus-Start/Sit/Sleeper

Thursday, October 7
Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald
Sit- John Brown
Sleeper- Chris Johnson
49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde
Sit- Blaine Gabbert
Sleeper- Vance McDonald
Sunday, October 9
Texans at Vikings
Texans: Start- DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller
Sit- Brock Osweiler
Sleeper- Will Fuller
Vikings: Start- Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph
Sit- Matt Asiata
Sleeper- Sam Bradford
Jets at Steelers
Jets: Start- Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte
Sit- Ryan Fitzpatrick
Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa
Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Ben Rothisberger, Leveon Bell
Sit- DeAngelo Williams
Sleeper- Jesse James
Eagles at Lions
Eagles: Start- Jordan Matthews, Carson Wentze
Sit- Ryan Matthews
Sleeper- Wendall Smallwood
Lions: Start- Marvin Jones
Sit- Dwayne Washington
Sleeper- Anquan Boldin
Reskins at Ravens
Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed
Sit- Pierre Garcon
Sleeper- Jamison Crowder
Ravens: Start- Terrence West
Sit- Mike Wallace
Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.
Bengals at Cowboys
Bengals: Start- AJ Green
Sit- Giovanni Bernard
Sleeper- Tyler Eifert
Cowboys: Start- Ezekiel Elliot
Sit- Terrence Williams
Sleeper- Cole Beasely
Bills at Rams
Bills: Start- Lesean McCoy
Sit- Charles Clay
Sleeper- Rod Woods
Rams: Start- Todd Gurley
Sit- Tavon Austin
Sleeper- Brian Quick
Bears at Colts
Bears: Start- Jordan Howard
Sit- Alshon Jeffrey
Sleeper- Brian Hoyer
Colts: Start- Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton
Sit- Dwayne Allen
Sleeper- Phillip Dorset
Titans at Dolphins
Titans: Start- Demarco Murray, Delanie Walker
Sit- Travis Henry
Sleeper- Tajae Sharp
Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry
Sit- Ryan Tannehill
Sleeper- Devante Parker
Patriots at Browns
Patriots: Start- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
Sit- Danny Amendola
Sleeper- James White
Browns: Start- Terrell Pryor Sr.
Sit- Issaiah Crowell
Sleeper- Duke Johnson Jr/Corey Coleman
Falcons at Broncos
Falcons: Start- Julio Jones, Devontae Freeman
Sit- Tevin Coleman
Sleeper- Jacob Tamme
Broncos: Start- CJ Anderson, Demarius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders
Sit- Trevor Seimien
Sleeper- Devontae Booker
Chargers at Raiders
Chargers: Start- Phillip Rivers, Melvin Gordon
Sit- Dexter McCluster
Sleeper- Dontrell Inman
Raiders: Start- Amari Cooper, Derrick Carr
Sit- Clive Walford
Sleeper- Michael Crabtree
Giants at Packers
Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.
Sit- Bobby Rainey
Sleeper- Paul Perkins
Packers: Start- Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Eddie Lacy
Sit- Devante Adams
Sleeper- Randall Cobb
Monday, October 10
Buccaneers at Panthers
Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans
Sit- Jameis Winston
Sleeper- Connor Brate
Panthers: Start- Greg Olson
Sit- Cameron Artis-Payne
Sleeper- Ted Ginn Jr.