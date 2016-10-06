Regency

NFL Fantasy Football Focus-Start/Sit/Sleeper

By Earl Grant on October 6, 2016

NFL Fantasy Football

ThThurs. October 6 NFL Fantasy Football Focus-Start/Sit/Sleeper

Thursday, October 7

Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald

Sit- John Brown

Sleeper- Chris Johnson

49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde

Sit- Blaine Gabbert

Sleeper- Vance McDonald

Sunday, October 9

Texans at Vikings

Texans: Start- DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller

Sit- Brock Osweiler

Sleeper- Will Fuller

Vikings: Start- Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph

Sit- Matt Asiata

Sleeper- Sam Bradford

Jets at Steelers

Jets: Start- Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte

Sit- Ryan Fitzpatrick

Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa

Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Ben Rothisberger, Leveon Bell

Sit- DeAngelo Williams

Sleeper- Jesse James

Eagles at Lions

Eagles: Start- Jordan Matthews, Carson Wentze

Sit- Ryan Matthews

Sleeper- Wendall Smallwood

Lions: Start- Marvin Jones

Sit- Dwayne Washington

Sleeper- Anquan Boldin

Reskins at Ravens

Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed

Sit- Pierre Garcon

Sleeper- Jamison Crowder

Ravens: Start- Terrence West

Sit- Mike Wallace

Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.

Bengals at Cowboys

Bengals: Start- AJ Green

Sit- Giovanni Bernard

Sleeper- Tyler Eifert

Cowboys: Start- Ezekiel Elliot

Sit- Terrence Williams

Sleeper- Cole Beasely

Bills at Rams

Bills: Start- Lesean McCoy

Sit- Charles Clay

Sleeper- Rod Woods

Rams: Start- Todd Gurley

Sit- Tavon Austin

Sleeper- Brian Quick

Bears at Colts

Bears: Start- Jordan Howard

Sit- Alshon Jeffrey

Sleeper- Brian Hoyer

Colts: Start- Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton

Sit- Dwayne Allen

Sleeper- Phillip Dorset

Titans at Dolphins

Titans: Start- Demarco Murray, Delanie Walker

Sit- Travis Henry

Sleeper- Tajae Sharp

Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry

Sit- Ryan Tannehill

Sleeper- Devante Parker

Patriots at Browns

Patriots: Start- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Sit- Danny Amendola

Sleeper- James White

Browns: Start-  Terrell Pryor Sr.

Sit- Issaiah Crowell

Sleeper- Duke Johnson Jr/Corey Coleman

Falcons at Broncos

Falcons: Start- Julio Jones, Devontae Freeman

Sit- Tevin Coleman

Sleeper- Jacob Tamme

Broncos: Start- CJ Anderson, Demarius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders

Sit- Trevor Seimien

Sleeper- Devontae Booker

Chargers at Raiders

Chargers: Start- Phillip Rivers, Melvin Gordon

Sit- Dexter McCluster

Sleeper- Dontrell Inman

Raiders: Start- Amari Cooper, Derrick Carr

Sit- Clive Walford

Sleeper- Michael Crabtree

Giants at Packers

Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.

Sit- Bobby Rainey

Sleeper- Paul Perkins

Packers: Start- Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Eddie Lacy

Sit- Devante Adams

Sleeper- Randall Cobb

Monday, October 10

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans

Sit- Jameis Winston

Sleeper- Connor Brate

Panthers: Start- Greg Olson

Sit- Cameron Artis-Payne

Sleeper- Ted Ginn Jr.

 

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media