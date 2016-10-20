MSU Denver conservative club wants discussion not conflict

Conservatives are free to let their party flags fly thanks to the new MSU Denver Conservative Student Club.

Meeting for the first time Oct. 15, the club invited any and all students to learn about the future goals and plans of the group with its founding members. The club is aimed at providing an outlet for those with views ranging from the center to far right and was made to allow those with less liberal views to speak without fear of censorship.

“We basically want to have a place where people can go and feel safe without being harassed,” said Devyn Deeter, president of the club.

The club has formed amid growing hostilities toward conservative views on campuses over the course of this year’s election. In a recent article by the New York Times, it was shown Republican students have faced increased scrutiny and heckling by students with more left leaning views. Those involved in the student organization aim to create a neutral space where this treatment is prohibited.