MSU Denver conservative club wants discussion not conflict

Conservatives are free to let their party flags fly thanks to the new MSU Denver Conservative Student Club.
Meeting for the first time Oct. 15, the club invited any and all students to learn about the future goals and plans of the group with its founding members. The club is aimed at providing an outlet for those with views ranging from the center to far right and was made to allow those with less liberal views to speak without fear of censorship.
“We basically want to have a place where people can go and feel safe without being harassed,” said Devyn Deeter, president of the club.
The club has formed amid growing hostilities toward conservative views on campuses over the course of this year’s election. In a recent article by the New York Times, it was shown Republican students have faced increased scrutiny and heckling by students with more left leaning views. Those involved in the student organization aim to create a neutral space where this treatment is prohibited.
The group also hopes to avoid a safe space or trigger word mentality.
“Trigger warnings and safe spaces, they sometimes stifle discussions,” club secretary Isaac Cree said. “We’re not going to stifle others’ free speech and we don’t want them to stifle ours.”
That said, the club plans on respecting the experiences and opinions of any who attended and will respect any topics that need to be avoided.
“For those that are victims of crime xyz, we want to be mindful of those situations,” said Austin Evan, treasurer of the club. “We invite anyone and everyone to attend our future events.”
Its founders also hope to attract any students from left leaning parties who may have conflicting views from their partymates.
The club is also open to larger future events where discussions with other political student organizations can be held. Their only condition would be to ensure both members of other organizations as well as their own members treated the dialogues with respect.
“We’re not going to be having a food fight,” Evan said, “Having discussions would be fabulous provided they’re done in a civil fashion.”