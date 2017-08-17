New women’s soccer coach looks to build solid foundation

The MSU Denver women’s soccer team enters the 2017 season with its sights on the school’s 16th consecutive playoff berth under new head coach Tracy Chao.

The Roadrunners, who lost a 1-0 heartbreaker in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals after reaching the playoff

for the 15th consecutive year, are returning seven of 10 starters of at least 12 games last season.

Of the returnees from last year’s 8-6-4 lineup are all-RMAC first-teamers Elise Boisnard and Reigna Banks, who split 14 of the team’s 26 goals and 38 of 73 points between them, as well as all-RMAC honorable mention goalkeeper Erica Torres. Torres, a freshman last year, ranked second in the RMAC in goals against average and save percentage, leading the conference in shutouts per game and placing fifth in saves per game while starting 17 of the Roadrunners’ 18 games in net last season.

Of the team’s 18,623 minutes played last season, 4,363 of those belong to players who are not listed on this season’s roster. The minutes are spread across five players.