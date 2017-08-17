New women’s soccer coach looks to build solid foundation

The MSU Denver women’s soccer team enters the 2017 season with its sights on the school’s 16th consecutive playoff berth under new head coach Tracy Chao.
The Roadrunners, who lost a 1-0 heartbreaker in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals after reaching the playoff
for the 15th consecutive year, are returning seven of 10 starters of at least 12 games last season.
Of the returnees from last year’s 8-6-4 lineup are all-RMAC first-teamers Elise Boisnard and Reigna Banks, who split 14 of the team’s 26 goals and 38 of 73 points between them, as well as all-RMAC honorable mention goalkeeper Erica Torres. Torres, a freshman last year, ranked second in the RMAC in goals against average and save percentage, leading the conference in shutouts per game and placing fifth in saves per game while starting 17 of the Roadrunners’ 18 games in net last season.
Of the team’s 18,623 minutes played last season, 4,363 of those belong to players who are not listed on this season’s roster. The minutes are spread across five players.
Notable omissions this season are all-RMAC honorable mentions Ashley Smith, Alexie Marr and Gricelda Gomez, who scored four goals last season, the third most on the squad.
Chao was 34-62-7 as associate head coach at the College of Charleston the past five seasons. She takes over a program with a history of success almost as old as some of the players she will lead. Her roster has proven ability to compete in their conference. She inherits a team ripe with young talent, with freshman, sophomore and junior counts of six each, compared to five seniors. In two of her seniors, Boisnard and Cassi Fischer, she has NCAA tournament experience from the team’s most recent RMAC championship and consequent advancement.
The Roadrunners’ schedule will officially begin on Aug. 19 with a scrimmage against Laramie County Community College and an exhibition against MSU Denver alumni on Aug. 26. Their regular season play begins with a two-game road trip, starting at Dallas Baptist University on Aug. 31. Home play begins on September 7 in a match against Seattle Pacific University. The following week they begin their RMAC schedule with a home match against Colorado School of Mines in a rematch of last year’s RMAC tournament semifinal game that saw MSU Denver’s season end.
The 18-game schedule concludes on October 28, with the RMAC tournament beginning three days later at the home of the regular season champion. The NCAA tournament begins on November 10.