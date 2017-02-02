New bill accelerates veteran education

Any veteran seeking higher education at MSU Denver may find their degree load easier thanks to a new bill introduced into Colorado’s House of Representatives.
House Bill 17-1004 seeks to direct Colorado’s Commission on Higher Education to draft a metric that would make it possible for military education and training to count toward academic credit. The commission would perform this task in coordination with centers of higher education across the state.
“It’s very important because the GI Bill only lasts for 36 months,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, who wrote the bill. “If we are asking our veterans to take classes that they may have already taken while they were in the military and start below their attained educational level, they are much more likely to become frustrated and drop out.”
The bill was introduced in the house on Jan. 11, 2017 and was assigned to the education committee. Since the bill is still in the committee phase, no vote has been scheduled yet to pass or obstruct it.
According to the bill’s text, it takes 48 months to 60 months to complete a bachelor’s degree. However, the GI bill only provides a student veteran enough funding for 36 months of education.
Colorado is home to 400,000 veterans, some of them college students. MSU Denver has 881 veterans receiving benefits and offers them the ability to apply their background toward military transfer credit. The school offers an academic credit package based on a veteran’s length of service, rank and experience. The program is run by the Center for Individualized Learning.
However, complications may arise if a veteran tries to transfer institutions from MSU Denver. Braelin Pantel, from the Student Welfare and Engagement Office, said that MSU Denver was one of two Colorado institutions that offered a military credit package. She believes the bill would help avoid complications.
“This is unique to each institution, and so a student would have assurance that this would be applied in the same way, if they were to transfer institutions,” she said. “A statewide metric could therefore be a real benefit to student veterans who transfer between Colorado institutions of higher education.”
Pantel also said there could be problems in the implementation. A student’s degree plan, for example, may preclude any military credit from transferring over because the experience isn’t applicable.
Another challenge that could arise is properly communicating the existence of the program to student veterans. MSU Denver student and Army veteran Garrett Norvell said he found out about MSU Denver’s military transfer credit too late.
“It’s kind of my own fault, but at the same time I didn’t feel there was any push on the department’s end or the school’s end to let our veteran students know about that at the time,” he said.
However, since then he said that the school’s outreach to veterans has improved significantly. Should the new bill pass, other schools would have to ensure that they communicated the new military credit to their student veterans the same way MSU Denver has tried to do.
So far, the bill enjoys bipartisan support from at least one Republican, Phil Covarrubias. The bill is scheduled to be in front of the house education committee on Feb. 6.
For Michaelson, however, the passage of the bill is a personal matter. She comes from a long line of servicemen stretching all the way back to World War II and is married to an Air Force veteran. She is the mother of a U.S. Marine. Her grandfather returned to a hero’s welcome, she said, but her father who served in vietnam did not. Although veterans returning from the gulf war did so to a country that was receptive to them, she said the community was not ready to properly integrate them back into society. She believes this bill would be a step in the right direction.
“We’ve come a long way, so that when my son comes out I hope that the community is ready to honor him in the way he honors us by fighting for our freedom,” she said.
*Additional reporting by Greg Curtner