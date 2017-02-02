New bill accelerates veteran education

Any veteran seeking higher education at MSU Denver may find their degree load easier thanks to a new bill introduced into Colorado’s House of Representatives.

House Bill 17-1004 seeks to direct Colorado’s Commission on Higher Education to draft a metric that would make it possible for military education and training to count toward academic credit. The commission would perform this task in coordination with centers of higher education across the state.

“It’s very important because the GI Bill only lasts for 36 months,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, who wrote the bill. “If we are asking our veterans to take classes that they may have already taken while they were in the military and start below their attained educational level, they are much more likely to become frustrated and drop out.”

The bill was introduced in the house on Jan. 11, 2017 and was assigned to the education committee. Since the bill is still in the committee phase, no vote has been scheduled yet to pass or obstruct it.

According to the bill’s text, it takes 48 months to 60 months to complete a bachelor’s degree. However, the GI bill only provides a student veteran enough funding for 36 months of education.

Colorado is home to 400,000 veterans, some of them college students. MSU Denver has 881 veterans receiving benefits and offers them the ability to apply their background toward military transfer credit. The school offers an academic credit package based on a veteran’s length of service, rank and experience. The program is run by the Center for Individualized Learning.

However, complications may arise if a veteran tries to transfer institutions from MSU Denver. Braelin Pantel, from the Student Welfare and Engagement Office, said that MSU Denver was one of two Colorado institutions that offered a military credit package. She believes the bill would help avoid complications.