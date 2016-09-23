MSU Denver news and notes

MSU Denver

New language scholarship offered to students

This fall, a new scholarship will be available to MSU Denver students. The Critical Language Scholarship is available to undergraduate and graduate students of all areas of study. The scholarship is now open to students and the deadline to apply is Nov. 16. The Critical Language Scholarship is offered as a fully funded study abroad trip for the upcoming summer semester. It is available for Azerbaijani, Bangla, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Punjabi, Swahili, Turkish and Urdi with no previous language study. Arabic and Persian require one year of previous study, while Chinese, Japanese and Russian require two years of previous language study.

16 search committee members gather

The presidential search committee met Sept. 20 to discuss choosing the next president for MSU Denver. The 16-member committee was selected from the board of trustees, foundation board, faculty, staff and alumni. The meeting was chaired by former board of trustees member Rob Cohen.

Faculty, staff receiving 2 percent raises

Effective Oct. 1, MSU Denver faculty and staff will receive a 2 percent salary increase. Tenure, tenure-track, category II faculty, and exempt administrators will get the increase starting with the October 1 pay check, while affiliate faculty will get a 2 percent increase beginning in January. Classified staff will receive $1,600 stipends. The MSU Denver Board of Trustees approved the increase on Sept. 9. The board’s action also will increase the university’s contribution from 65 percent to 70 percent in MSU Denver’s medical and dental benefits.

Aerospace industry students offered internship fair

On Sept. 21, the Diverse Interns at Ball Summit for Ball Aerospace and Ball Corp. will be held at the Administration Building to recruit students for summer internships

in 2017. The hiring event will give students a chance to meet with Ball hiring managers.