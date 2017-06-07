MSU Denver expands with new school

At the Board of Trustees Meeting on May 5, the School of Hospitality, Events and Tourism was formally established.

The approval for the creation of the HEaT school was backed up by the program’s substantial growth since 2012, almost doubling due to the program’s move to the Hotel and Hospitality Learning Center.

President Steve Jordan stated that institutions typically elevate programs to the level of being a “school” to increase visibility nationally and locally. According to the Early Bird, the school’s next step is to find a dean with experience in the hospitality field.

Currently, the School of HEaT caters to approximately 400 students, but has the faculty, department chairs and ancillary faculty to sustain and support a student roster doubles that figure.