Men’s basketball loses double-overtime thriller

The post Cam Williams era began for the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team on Jan. 28 when they lost 83-76 in double overtime to the Westminster Griffins.
The Runners fell to 8-7 in the conference and 12-10 overall. They remain in fifth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
It was a low scoring and chippy first half that ended tied at 23. Senior guard Brian Howard was assessed a flagrant-1 foul when he tried to stop a breakaway by the Griffins. Later in the half, senior forward Andre Harris had a huge blocked shot that led to a scuffle and a technical foul on the Griffins.
Junior guard Peter Møller led the team in the first half with eight points but Harris was the aggressor for the Runners. Harris finished the half with seven points but was a force on defense with two blocks and a steal.
Sophomore forward Travis Devashrayee led the Griffins in the first half with nine points.
After only making one in the first half, the three pointers started falling like raindrops for the Runners in the second half. Møller, freshman guard Alec Williams and Howard all hit a three in the first 10 minutes of the half to give MSU Denver a 41-33 lead.
The Griffins fought back and took a two point lead with 10 seconds left. Williams drew a foul and hit both of his free throws with five seconds left in the game to tie it at 59 and send it into overtime.
With the Runners down two late, Cortes drew an offensive foul on Griffins point guard Zerrion Payton, and who else but Williams hit a long two pointer with seven seconds left in the game to tie it at 66. Harris blocked the last second attempt by the Griffins to send the game into a second overtime.
Unfortunately, the Runners couldn’t get open shots, started turning the ball over and committing fouls, and the Griffins capitalized. The Griffins ended up winning 83-76.
The Runners travel to South Dakota to take on Black Hills State on Feb. 3 and South Dakota School of Mines on Feb. 4.