Men’s basketball loses double-overtime thriller

The post Cam Williams era began for the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team on Jan. 28 when they lost 83-76 in double overtime to the Westminster Griffins.

The Runners fell to 8-7 in the conference and 12-10 overall. They remain in fifth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

It was a low scoring and chippy first half that ended tied at 23. Senior guard Brian Howard was assessed a flagrant-1 foul when he tried to stop a breakaway by the Griffins. Later in the half, senior forward Andre Harris had a huge blocked shot that led to a scuffle and a technical foul on the Griffins.

Junior guard Peter Møller led the team in the first half with eight points but Harris was the aggressor for the Runners. Harris finished the half with seven points but was a force on defense with two blocks and a steal.