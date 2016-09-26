The man behind the Santa Fe Hive

Between running a kitchen, owning a honey shop and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, Greg Menke is the busiest bee in Sante Fe.
Many wouldn’t realize Menke does so much at first glance. Most Santa Fe residents know him as a lover of bees, owning the Beestro restaurant and the Hive Market, a shop that sells locally made honey.
This love goes deeper though, born from and mirroring his grandfather’s reverent view of the creatures.
“It was just always being around him and how he used to call honey bees the angels of agriculture and the masters of architecture,” Menke said.
It’s this lifelong love that helped him develop his works aimed at supporting the endangered insects and building a stronger community in Santa Fe. Working with local business owners, Menke has helped build up the community through teamwork.
Through the Hive Market, Menke’s been able to provide support to bee farmers during a period of heavy bee deaths due to mites attacking their hives. His hope is that it will inspire more people to take part in preserving the insect’s safety into future generations.
“The point isn’t to sell honey,” Menke said. “It’s moving to the action step. Let’s do something.”
The market also sells other locally made products, supporting local farmers and companies.
“It’s more than just a gift shop and store,” said Cecilia Burton, manager of the Hive Market. “It’s really all about giving back to the people who live here and giving people who come here more than just a souvenir.”
Menke’s restaurant follows a similar system, making all of his restaurant’s food using locally grown ingredients. This has proven just as profitable for him and helpful to the community, with customers swarming the small shop from open to close.
“We schlep our food over every morning and we sell out every day,” Menke said.
Menke is looking to expand these community-based endeavors even further, recently buying Falcon Meadery. With Falcon being the only meadery in Santa Fe, it too would support local bee farms by purchasing their honey for fermentation. Darragh Nagle, the original owner of Falcon Meadery, was confident Menke was the perfect person to take over for him.
“It was truly interesting to find someone who appreciates the art and the craft,” Nagle said. “I feel confident he has the right knowledge and traditions to carry this company forward.”
He’ll soon offer the locally made brew in a bar located underneath the Hive Market, which he hopes will draw in members from all over the community.
"(The bar) is like the inner part of the hive, where people gather to converse and feel safe," Menke said.
Through his work, he hopes people will gain his same love for bees and their sense of community, applying it to their own lives.
“Live more like the honey bee,” Menke said.