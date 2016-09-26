The man behind the Santa Fe Hive

Between running a kitchen, owning a honey shop and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, Greg Menke is the busiest bee in Sante Fe.

Many wouldn’t realize Menke does so much at first glance. Most Santa Fe residents know him as a lover of bees, owning the Beestro restaurant and the Hive Market, a shop that sells locally made honey.

This love goes deeper though, born from and mirroring his grandfather’s reverent view of the creatures.

“It was just always being around him and how he used to call honey bees the angels of agriculture and the masters of architecture,” Menke said.

It’s this lifelong love that helped him develop his works aimed at supporting the endangered insects and building a stronger community in Santa Fe. Working with local business owners, Menke has helped build up the community through teamwork.

Through the Hive Market, Menke’s been able to provide support to bee farmers during a period of heavy bee deaths due to mites attacking their hives. His hope is that it will inspire more people to take part in preserving the insect’s safety into future generations.

“The point isn’t to sell honey,” Menke said. “It’s moving to the action step. Let’s do something.”