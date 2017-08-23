Lunar shadow shrouds Auraria

The moon’s shadow swept over Denver on Aug. 21, inflicting a bout of eclipse fever on the student population at Auraria. However, Denver received 93 percent of solar coverage during the eclipse as the city lay outside the path of full totality. Clustered in small groups throughout campus, many students muttered between each other their expectation that the sky would go totally dark. They registered their shock that 7 percent of the sun was still enough to keep the sky bright, if somewhat subdued.

“It would have been really cool if we saw the total eclipse,” said MSU Denver student Alex Davis.

Before the culmination of the Moon and Sun’s celestial dance however, Denverites shared the hype over the upcoming eclipse with the rest of the nation. Eclipse glasses sold out at retailers. Distributors ran out and desperate consumers went online to buy them last minute at $45 per pair on eBay.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science did its fair share of pumping up Colorado for Monday’s show. The museum’s monthly science lounge, held on Aug. 17, was dedicated to the science behind eclipses. On the fourth floor sky terrace, volunteers had the museum’s collection of telescopes posted at the sun. Special lens filters allowed visitors to view the sun’s surface, and its sunspots, through the telescopes.