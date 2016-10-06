Libertarian candidate appeals for Colorado votes

Johnson also stated that he led the polls in both independent voters and active military personnel. Currently, Johnson only leads with active military in one poll conducted by Doctrine Man. According to The Hill, the poll is not scientific poll and has no margin of error. According to an NBC News poll, Trump holds 55 percent of the active military vote. Where Johnson does well is among independents and in some states he polls in second place above Clinton.

Another topic Johnson spoke on was immigration. He said immigrants are a great asset to America and the country should not build a wall to keep them out.

“They’re the cream of the crop when it comes to workers; they’re not taking jobs that U.S citizens want. We should make it as easy as possible for someone who wants to come into this country and work,” he said.

Azamat Mukhiddinov, a junior at MSU Denver and an independent voter, was skeptical of Johnson’s candidacy.

“I think Johnson’s blunders in the media along with his ambition to abolish the Department of Education and privatize Social Security shows that he is an unfit candidate,” he said.