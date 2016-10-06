Libertarian candidate appeals for Colorado votes

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson made a Colorado pit stop on Oct. 3 at the CU Denver south campus, where he rallied for support from disaffected voters.
“People would storm into his office and say, ‘Governor I gave you $30,000 dollars during your campaign run and you vetoed my bill,” said Eric Johnson, Gary Johnson’s Son. “He would then pull out his checkbook and say, ‘Let me write a refund for you right here on the spot if you want it.’”
Eric Johnson also said his father was not a crooked politician.
The campus was littered with Gary Johnson signs. Several cars had Johnson – Weld bumper stickers, and over half the people there sported Johnson-Weld T-shirts. One individual wore a shirt reading, “Everyone sucks 2016, except Gary Johnson.”
During his speech, Johnson discussed how the establishment was attacking him and tried to paint him as a fool. To prove his point, he explained what the situation in Aleppo was and how that situation was a potent example of why he doesn’t support the United States acting as the world’s police.
Johnson also talked about how voting third party was not a wasted vote, saying, “Is there not a more wasted vote than voting for someone you don’t believe in?”
He repeated several times that America wants a leader who is fiscally conservative and socially liberal, saying that at the rate America is going he fears the country may go bankrupt.
Much of his rally was also dedicated to criticizing the opposition. He said Hillary Clinton would certainly raise taxes and that Donald Trump was the definition of uncertainty.
Johnson also stated that he led the polls in both independent voters and active military personnel. Currently, Johnson only leads with active military in one poll conducted by Doctrine Man. According to The Hill, the poll is not scientific poll and has no margin of error. According to an NBC News poll, Trump holds 55 percent of the active military vote. Where Johnson does well is among independents and in some states he polls in second place above Clinton.
Another topic Johnson spoke on was immigration. He said immigrants are a great asset to America and the country should not build a wall to keep them out.
“They’re the cream of the crop when it comes to workers; they’re not taking jobs that U.S citizens want. We should make it as easy as possible for someone who wants to come into this country and work,” he said.
Azamat Mukhiddinov, a junior at MSU Denver and an independent voter, was skeptical of Johnson’s candidacy.
“I think Johnson’s blunders in the media along with his ambition to abolish the Department of Education and privatize Social Security shows that he is an unfit candidate,” he said.