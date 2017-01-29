After late scare, women’s basketball beats Westminster

The Roadrunners women’s basketball team improved to 9-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play with a win over the Westminster Griffins on Jan. 28.

The team is now 13-9 overall and in a tie for sixth place in the RMAC with Colorado Mines. If they maintain their sixth position they will have a spot in the RMAC tournament at the end of the season.

The Runners started the first half on a tear and jumped to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. The Griffins fought back and narrowed the game to 14-20, but MSU Denver’s defense stepped up an held the Griffins scoreless in their next 10 possessions while forcing four turnovers.

The Runners’ defense helped them go on a 20-2 run late in the first half and grab their biggest lead of the night at 42-18.

Intensity waned during the third quarter for the Runners and the Griffins capitalized. MSU Denver was only able to muster seven points during the third and the Griffins scored 14 to narrow the lead to 17.

The Griffins maintained their furious comeback in the fourth and decreased the Runners’ lead to five with 40 seconds left. An offensive foul by the Griffins and four made free throws by MSU Denver sealed the win for the Runners and the game ended with a score of 67-58.

Ohrdorf ended the game with a team-high 20 points while Squires-Horton ended with 16.

The Runners hit the road next weekend to take on Black Hills State on Feb. 3 and South Dakota School of Mines Feb.4.