Keeping the west alive at annual stock show

Stetsons and boots returned to Denver for this year’s National Western Stock Show. The event, which runs from Jan. 7 to Jan. 22, is billed as a major cultural and economic affair for the city.

“It’s a great tradition, it’s a hundred and eleven years old,” said MSU Denver student Kathleen Wilhite. “As an event meeting manager major, we can see people come in and see how it impacts our city.”

The National Western Stock Show began in 1906 and is a major draw for Colorado’s agriculture industry. The industry bring $41 billion in annual revenues to the state and employs 173,000 people. Cattle is the state’s premier agricultural commodity.