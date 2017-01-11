Keeping the west alive at annual stock show

Stetsons and boots returned to Denver for this year’s National Western Stock Show. The event, which runs from Jan. 7 to Jan. 22, is billed as a major cultural and economic affair for the city.
“It’s a great tradition, it’s a hundred and eleven years old,” said MSU Denver student Kathleen Wilhite. “As an event meeting manager major, we can see people come in and see how it impacts our city.”
The National Western Stock Show began in 1906 and is a major draw for Colorado’s agriculture industry. The industry bring $41 billion in annual revenues to the state and employs 173,000 people. Cattle is the state’s premier agricultural commodity.
Farmers, ranchers and other industry specialists convene at the show to promote new agricultural techniques. Breeding rights are auctioned, where bidders compete for the chance to improve their own cattle herds with a different DNA strain. The latest in agricultural technology is also promoted at the show.
The show is also a major expression of Colorado’s western culture.
“National Western Stock show prides itself in being a diverse and inclusive event that values the heritages in the surrounding area,” said Karen Woods, director of marketing and public relations for the National Western Stock Show. “There are rodeos like the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza and the MLK Rodeo that shows the traditions and customs of different cultures.”
Western tradition returns to Denver
The show is also a major economic contributor to the Denver area, bringing $115 million to the area and raising $6 million in local tax revenues. The event attracts nearly 650,000 people every year.
However, as Colorado’s economy embraces tech, the cultural divide between the city and country may grow.
“It’s kind of sad. Kid’s aren’t getting into forage and they’re not getting involved with animals like they used to,” said Linda Hayes, who owns an Alpaca farm. “So we’re not seeing as many kids getting involved and that’s kind of sad.”
The stock show is working to safeguard its future.
“Even with technological advancements, the National Western Stock Show has always and will continue to be the Colorado event that celebrates our western traditions,” Woods said.
Denver recently passed a ballot measure that approved expanding the current facilities with a one billion dollar
investment. The project is expected to bring an estimated $6.7 billion in new visitor spending over the next 30 years.