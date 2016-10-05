Preacher Ron Underwood returns to Auraria Campus

Ron Underwood returned to Auraria Tuesday, Aug. 30 to the surprise of many students here on campus. Many believed Underwood had been banned from Auraria
after an incident last semester involving a Muslim student. Tension palpable, a crowd of students heckled Underwood and the preachers who accompanied him. “Oh, it’s a street preacher, just coming to spread the word. It’s a public campus, it’s gonna happen, even if that’s not your religion. You’re going to respect it, they’re just doing what they do,” said Floyd Lewis, one of the students present. “But, he’s just really rude to people, and multiple times has condemned this entire group of people to hell. I don’t remember in the Bible Jesus just saying you’re worthless, you’re going to hell.”
After the spitting incident last semester, Underwood was not banned from campus as is commonly believed. According to Auraria Police Chief Michael J. Phibbs, removing Underwood from Auraria Higher Education Center would violate his 1st amendment rights. Since no one has filed a police report against Underwood, the campus has it’s hands legally tied when it comes to action. He encouraged students to ignore Underwood as best they could.
“Somebody displaying their First Amendment right doesn’t mean that you have to listen,” Phibbs said.
The voices of Ron Underwood and Shawn Holes, an associate, reverberated off the walls of the PE building and Health Center, drawing a large crowd. They had been preaching there since roughly 11 a.m.
Underwood became a Born Again Christian 12 years ago, and three years ago started preaching at MSU Denver. “One of the reasons we go out here is to, like the Bible says, call people out of darkness and into his marvelous light into the kingdom of Christ,” he said.
According to Underwood, one of the reasons he picked MSU Denver as a place to preach was because there were people on campus who don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ, and that the Gospel according to Christ must be preached.
“One of the reason’s I picked MSU was because we’re a local church. We want to be part of the community,” he said.
Underwood’s level of rhetoric has made many students on campus uncomfortable. Addressing claims that his speech is incendiary, Underwood made it clear he’d never told someone that they were going to Hell based on his own views, but on the views shown in the bible.
“I’m not God, I can’t make an eternal condemnation or judgement on somebody, but I can tell somebody their condition. I can tell somebody their standing before a holy god. What a loving thing.”
Last March Alaa Atwi, a practicing Muslim, was spit on after a member of the crowd was moved enough by Underwood’s words to spit on Atwi for being a Muslim.
Underwood singled Atwi out of a crowd when he returned to campus last week.
“Did you know that Alaa Atwi was sitting right there when I was preaching about the extravagant love and salvation of the Lord Jesus Christ? I saw the conviction and doubt all over her face that, ‘wow, maybe my religion is wrong,’” Underwood said.
When Atwi was singled out by Underwood, she teared up. She said that she didn’t feel safe on campus with him there.
“I would tell Alaa that I love her and care about her. I love her enough to tell her the truth.” The truth, Underwood said, was that even though there was a thousand religions there really only were two, which was the word according to Jesus Christ, and everything else.
Atwi was upset by this response.
“That’s really offending. I cried because I didn’t think he wouldn’t be there. I cried because I thought I would be safe going to school.”
Atwi said that if she didn’t believe in her religion, she wouldn’t be representing it. She also said that she has Christian friends and knows most aren’t like that, that every religion has its extremists.
“I don’t mind if he were to apologize and I would be okay with it. I would not be okay with him saying things against what I believe in, but then say he loves me. It contradicts himself.”
Underwood objected to the coverage he received in this paper of the incident. “You called me hostile. That’s an opinion, that’s not objective journalism,” he said. He was concerned that his name was the only one mentioned in the article written about the incident.
After the article was published, he said that multiple people a day came up to him and accused him of spitting on Atwi himself, which he did not do. He also said he had never met the perpetrator of the assault before. He said that he felt he had been put in danger due to the article. Students have harassed his group before, and Underwood himself has been punched by a student at Colorado State University.
MSU Denver Alumnus Byron Blake attends the same church Underwood goes to. He said that the preachers who come to campus have to compete with other things that compete for student attention, requiring preachers like Underwood to be provocative. He also said that having free speech meant having to put up with things one may not agree with. He advised current students to keep tough skin, as it kept everyone free.
Atwi, however, questioned where the line between free speech and feeling safe on campus should be. “There should be a line they can’t cross. He can’t attack students in general. He should preach in a nice way. He shouldn’t verbally abuse people,” she said.
Underwood admitted that he has made mistakes while preaching, but did not intend to stop.
“Have I said wrong things from time to time? Yeah, I have. And you know what, I’m going to do it again. I’m gonna do it again, because I’m a sinner. But I’m a sinner saved by grace,” Underwood said.
