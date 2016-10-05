Preacher Ron Underwood returns to Auraria Campus

After the spitting incident last semester, Underwood was not banned from campus as is commonly believed. According to Auraria Police Chief Michael J. Phibbs, removing Underwood from Auraria Higher Education Center would violate his 1st amendment rights. Since no one has filed a police report against Underwood, the campus has it’s hands legally tied when it comes to action. He encouraged students to ignore Underwood as best they could.

“Somebody displaying their First Amendment right doesn’t mean that you have to listen,” Phibbs said.

The voices of Ron Underwood and Shawn Holes, an associate, reverberated off the walls of the PE building and Health Center, drawing a large crowd. They had been preaching there since roughly 11 a.m.

Underwood became a Born Again Christian 12 years ago, and three years ago started preaching at MSU Denver. “One of the reasons we go out here is to, like the Bible says, call people out of darkness and into his marvelous light into the kingdom of Christ,” he said.

According to Underwood, one of the reasons he picked MSU Denver as a place to preach was because there were people on campus who don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ, and that the Gospel according to Christ must be preached.

“One of the reason’s I picked MSU was because we’re a local church. We want to be part of the community,” he said.

Underwood’s level of rhetoric has made many students on campus uncomfortable. Addressing claims that his speech is incendiary, Underwood made it clear he’d never told someone that they were going to Hell based on his own views, but on the views shown in the bible.

“I’m not God, I can’t make an eternal condemnation or judgement on somebody, but I can tell somebody their condition. I can tell somebody their standing before a holy god. What a loving thing.”

Last March Alaa Atwi, a practicing Muslim, was spit on after a member of the crowd was moved enough by Underwood’s words to spit on Atwi for being a Muslim.