Jeremy Tittle: A coach and a teacher

“I was just joking with our so ball coach Annie [Van Wetzinga] today and we were chuckling with each other about, like, there’s no new ideas, you just steal them from other coaches, you know?” said Tittle. “So, I think

of things that I’ve learned and I can trace it back to, like, where that happened. And I often share that with the team. Last week, for instance, we were in Buena Vista for our retreat this past weekend, Thursday through Sunday, and I shared with them that nine years ago in premarital counseling I learned something about relationships that I think apply to everybody, not just in marriage, and it was assuming the best of each other.”

He continued, “Assuming the best of each other and knowing that whatever they’re doing is with good intent first; you assume that, and then you check in if you’re confused about it later. And that assumption that everybody’s going to try to do their very best, and everybody’s got each others back is a great way to have relationships with other people.”

MSU Denver athletics has a rich history of community outreach, a history that coach Tittle takes great pride in. “We do have a very active role in the community across an academic year.” said Tittle. “We have anywhere from seven to ten events that we have planned, so it’s once a month or more. We have a lot here to come. We’re in Denver Public Schools, we do things on our campus in service to other athletic departments, we have West Leadership academy, which is a pretty high profile program for middle school kids. They’ve come to campus before, and we expect them to come back again this year.”