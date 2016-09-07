Jeremy Tittle: A coach and a teacher

Second-year men’s soccer head coach Jeremy Tittle is a teacher, a tactician and a family man. In an effort to get to know Coach Tittle better, we asked him a few questions to gain some insight.
When asked specifically about his philosophy on coaching, Tittle showed his desire to make a lasting impact on the team members.
“I’ve had the same philosophy for a couple of decades; I want my and the student athletes’ time together, whatever it is, five years together, to make a 20 year difference. I want them to have such an experience that they look back 20 years from now and go, ‘That was a big moment in my life,’” Tittle said.
He then continued to contemplate the nature of coaching itself.
“I was just joking with our so ball coach Annie [Van Wetzinga] today and we were chuckling with each other about, like, there’s no new ideas, you just steal them from other coaches, you know?” said Tittle. “So, I think
of things that I’ve learned and I can trace it back to, like, where that happened. And I often share that with the team. Last week, for instance, we were in Buena Vista for our retreat this past weekend, Thursday through Sunday, and I shared with them that nine years ago in premarital counseling I learned something about relationships that I think apply to everybody, not just in marriage, and it was assuming the best of each other.”
He continued, “Assuming the best of each other and knowing that whatever they’re doing is with good intent first; you assume that, and then you check in if you’re confused about it later. And that assumption that everybody’s going to try to do their very best, and everybody’s got each others back is a great way to have relationships with other people.”
MSU Denver athletics has a rich history of community outreach, a history that coach Tittle takes great pride in. “We do have a very active role in the community across an academic year.” said Tittle. “We have anywhere from seven to ten events that we have planned, so it’s once a month or more. We have a lot here to come. We’re in Denver Public Schools, we do things on our campus in service to other athletic departments, we have West Leadership academy, which is a pretty high profile program for middle school kids. They’ve come to campus before, and we expect them to come back again this year.”
Coach Tittle was then asked for one word or phrase he thought that his players would use to describe him. Tittle responded, “Purposeful. I think that kind of captures the essence of it”.
The last question served to give our students and readers insight into the man who is Jeremy Tittle. He was asked how he likes to spend his free time.
“With my family. My community that’s away from my soccer community.I’ve kind of got, that community, a
lot of structure around that. I enjoy my immediate family, we’ve got some extended family here, I’ve got a community of people that I’m close to, that I do life together with, and I’ve got the same thing going on professionally with this team and the support staff we have, with the athletic administration and otherwise. So, my free time is about getting connected with that community.” His family includes his four and a half year old son Connor, a nine month old daughter, Kiera, and his wife of eight years, Kristen.
Pingback: Head soccer coach enters 3rd season in charge - My Met Media