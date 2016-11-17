Jared Bednar facing uphill battle with Avs

On Aug. 25th, Joe Sakic, the president of hockey operations for the Colorado Avalanche, made the decision to hire American Hockey League coach Jared Bednar as the head coach to succeed the hole left by the surprise resignation of Patrick Roy.

Sakic revealed his reasoning in the hire.

“I like the way his teams play. It fits with the way we play. We have a fast forward group and that up- tempo, pressure game all over the ice is, first of all, exciting, and it’s going to suit our team,” Sakic said.

During his tenure as a head coach in the minors across multiple teams, Bednar won two championships and made the playoffs four times. Despite having no National Hockey League playing or coaching experience, Sakic was excited for the new hire.

The man who captained an Avalanche team to two Stanley Cup championships, eight straight divisional championships and a playoff streak that spanned over a decade showed his confidence in the new coach.

“It’s tough to win in any league, and to be able to win, you’ve got to be doing something right,” Sakic said.

Sakic has described Bednar as a demanding coach, one whom players respect and will play for. With an Avalanche team that struggled to keep puck control, make defensive plays and score with their core group, Bednar is seen as the man to come in and fire up the players.

The Avalanche have a talented young core that includes Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Barrie, Erik Johnson, and Nathan MacKinnon. Many fans believe that Roy was unable to tap the potential in that talent. Many expected Bednar to a lead team that hadn’t reached the postseason in two years to success.It hasn’t gone according to plan.