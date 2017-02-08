Janine Davidson: Presidential Finalist

After several months, the presidential search committee has settled on Janine Davidson as the final candidate for MSU Denver’s next university president.

The announcement was made Feb. 1 at the faculty senate meeting. Davidson was selected for her experience in a varied array of leadership fields, which include serving as the 32nd undersecretary of the United States Navy as well as nearly 30 years of experience in military operations, national security policy and academic research. She has also led courses on national secu

rity policy and political science at Georgetown University in D.C., George Mason University in Virginia and Davidson College in North Carolina.

“Dr. Davidson’s unique, and what I call hybrid background, really hits those marks,” said Michelle Lucero, chair of the MSU Denver board of trustees.

The presidential search committee was comprised of former and current faculty and board members, as well alumni and current students. All were required to sign a confidentiality agreement to prevent the disclosure of the candidates’ identities past the committee meetings.

“Some of the experts said, and some of the literature said, be careful about including students in the search committee,” Lucero said. “But I’m glad we included them.”

Davidson was decided on after narrowing the search down to three candidates. Rob Cohen, chair of the search committee, said her skills in various areas and involvement in the community set her apart.