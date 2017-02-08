Janine Davidson: Presidential Finalist

After several months, the presidential search committee has settled on Janine Davidson as the final candidate for MSU Denver’s next university president.
The announcement was made Feb. 1 at the faculty senate meeting. Davidson was selected for her experience in a varied array of leadership fields, which include serving as the 32nd undersecretary of the United States Navy as well as nearly 30 years of experience in military operations, national security policy and academic research. She has also led courses on national secu
rity policy and political science at Georgetown University in D.C., George Mason University in Virginia and Davidson College in North Carolina.
“Dr. Davidson’s unique, and what I call hybrid background, really hits those marks,” said Michelle Lucero, chair of the MSU Denver board of trustees.
The presidential search committee was comprised of former and current faculty and board members, as well alumni and current students. All were required to sign a confidentiality agreement to prevent the disclosure of the candidates’ identities past the committee meetings.
“Some of the experts said, and some of the literature said, be careful about including students in the search committee,” Lucero said. “But I’m glad we included them.”
Davidson was decided on after narrowing the search down to three candidates. Rob Cohen, chair of the search committee, said her skills in various areas and involvement in the community set her apart.
“Her administrative experience, her experience in academia, her experience working with legislature in a public area,” Cohen said. “It was challenging because we were blessed with a number of great candidates, but in the end, she rose to the top because of the package she brings.”
Cohen said due to the sensitivity of the subject and to protect the future prospects of those who were not selected, they were as secretive as possible about who was chosen up to the finalist decision. This was also done in line with State law.
“That’s why the state sets up the process the way they do. It’s the same as it would be at any other academic institution in Colorado,” Cohen said.
On Twitter, Davidson said she was honored and excited to be named as the finalist for the MSU Denver president. Cathy Lucas, associate to the president for marketing and communications and the administrative member in charge of interviews with the presidential finalist, said Davidson would be unavailable for direct comment until her visit to the MSU Denver campus Feb. 13 and 14.
Lucas said Davidson was seen as a pick that could further progress made in several areas since Jordan first started at MSU Denver. She was happy with the work done during the search.
“I think the search committee, the board of trustees, everyone did a great job,” Lucas said.
Davidson will be available to meet in person with the wider faculty and student community Feb. 13 and 14. The board is expected to officially vote on her hiring Feb. 15.