Opinion: Is the drama over? A view from the right

Editor’s note: You can access our companion opinion piece, “Is the drama over? A view from the left” by clicking here.
The election is over, exactly like so many before it. This one was contentious, the progressive movement took a major hit, and it’s painful for the movement’s hopeful advocates and sympathizers. We can all agree, for some, it is a difficult pill to swallow.
But, an unusually large and angry group of mostly very young people are having a visceral reaction to an election that they believe is horrible. This is both sad and disconcerting to this professor.
Future employers are watching. The world, which has seen our strong military and economic leadership in the past, is now watching the emerging stereotype of lazy, entitled, immature and largely ignorant young people emerge from high school wholly unable to meet the challenges of adulthood. These young people then awkwardly make their way into the “working world.” Over 40 percent of young adults under the age of 30 still live with “Mom.” This is not encouraging considering that our economy requires young adults to leave the nest and contribute, thereby stimulating economic growth.
Now, back to our current state of affairs. In this case, the progressive candidate lost. We all must accept that. After all, our system was designed to embrace slow change. It does this by employing checks and balances. Three branches of government (executive, legislative and judiciary) and federalist power to the states (gay marriage and cannabis legalization are prime, contemporary examples) exist to make certain that whatever is enacted has passed muster.
President Obama chose “fast change.” Some say passing the ObamaCare law in his first two years without any Republican votes rather than compromising with Congress constitutes “railroading.” During his last six years, President Obama fought the congressional majority and this resulted in a handful of executive orders that can be rescinded at any time.
The system requires compromise and is designed so that kings or queens need not apply.
As for economics, the last eight years have been very instructive indeed. Obscenely low interest rates coupled with huge regulations on business, high taxes, environmental regulations, wage increases and other economic hobgoblins have given us substandard growth since the recession.
In fact, this has been the worst recovery in history. Economic growth comes from the private sector, and that’s what creates jobs. Our government depends on the tax money generated from this private sector. Exhaustive business regulations, regulatory wage increases, healthcare costs, environmental regulations and so on stunt economic growth and kill jobs. Such constraints should be employed wisely. This isn’t what’s happening, however, and this is why we have experienced such anemic growth at home and a reduced role in the international community.
Who knows? President Trump might be able to reverse some of this malaise. He might not. Lower taxes on individuals and business, tighter immigration policies, strategic trade restrictions and a reduction of the size of the state might actually help things. Over 50 percent of all immigrants are on some sort of public assistance, compared with 30 percent of native-born citizens. This is an interesting development.
Healthy dissent is, well, healthy. Continued protest over who is president makes no sense whatsoever. Calling your president and the 60 million Americans who voted for him “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” not only contradicts the common progressive ideology but is outright hateful and does nothing to forward the idea of equity for all. Name-calling is childish. It ’s time for our youth to grow up and face the reality that all things might not go the way that they had envisioned.
For all the talk about how “educated” liberal voters are, I would think that there would be more understanding of how the economy and government work. Free education, free lunch, free condoms, free mammograms, free cake and free ice cream. These things don’t really exist as they must all be paid for. Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied young people to ignore this economic reality despite the fact that most adults found his perspective to be ridiculous.
Doubling the deficit is probably not a good idea. It is the young who will bear the brunt of higher taxation to pay for expensive social and environmental programs, since the “one percent” is a small group and can contribute only so much to such causes. The middle class will surely bear the brunt of any major social or environmental initiatives. Our future leaders owe it to themselves, and more importantly to society, to live within the confines of reality. So, let’s work within the system to change the system and stop the pointless protesting.
Darrin Duber-Smith is a professor of Marketing at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Pingback: Opinion: Is the drama over? A view from the left - My Met Media
