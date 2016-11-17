Opinion: Is the drama over? A view from the right

Editor’s note: You can access our companion opinion piece, “Is the drama over? A view from the left” by clicking here.

The election is over, exactly like so many before it. This one was contentious, the progressive movement took a major hit, and it’s painful for the movement’s hopeful advocates and sympathizers. We can all agree, for some, it is a difficult pill to swallow.

But, an unusually large and angry group of mostly very young people are having a visceral reaction to an election that they believe is horrible. This is both sad and disconcerting to this professor.

Future employers are watching. The world, which has seen our strong military and economic leadership in the past, is now watching the emerging stereotype of lazy, entitled, immature and largely ignorant young people emerge from high school wholly unable to meet the challenges of adulthood. These young people then awkwardly make their way into the “working world.” Over 40 percent of young adults under the age of 30 still live with “Mom.” This is not encouraging considering that our economy requires young adults to leave the nest and contribute, thereby stimulating economic growth.

Now, back to our current state of affairs. In this case, the progressive candidate lost. We all must accept that. After all, our system was designed to embrace slow change. It does this by employing checks and balances. Three branches of government (executive, legislative and judiciary) and federalist power to the states (gay marriage and cannabis legalization are prime, contemporary examples) exist to make certain that whatever is enacted has passed muster.

President Obama chose “fast change.” Some say passing the ObamaCare law in his first two years without any Republican votes rather than compromising with Congress constitutes “railroading.” During his last six years, President Obama fought the congressional majority and this resulted in a handful of executive orders that can be rescinded at any time.

The system requires compromise and is designed so that kings or queens need not apply.

As for economics, the last eight years have been very instructive indeed. Obscenely low interest rates coupled with huge regulations on business, high taxes, environmental regulations, wage increases and other economic hobgoblins have given us substandard growth since the recession.

In fact, this has been the worst recovery in history. Economic growth comes from the private sector, and that’s what creates jobs. Our government depends on the tax money generated from this private sector. Exhaustive business regulations, regulatory wage increases, healthcare costs, environmental regulations and so on stunt economic growth and kill jobs. Such constraints should be employed wisely. This isn’t what’s happening, however, and this is why we have experienced such anemic growth at home and a reduced role in the international community.