Hype builds for upcoming basketball season

Basketball coaches, alumni and players all gathered at Blake Street Tavern Oct. 12 to generate excitement about the upcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season.

Former Denver Nuggets player and head coach Bill Hanzlik was the emcee for the Denver DII Tip-Off Luncheon that brought representatives from the men’s and women’s basketball teams in the Denver metro area. Regis University, Colorado Christian University, Colorado School of Mines and MSU Denver participated.

In the inaugural event, Hanzlik asked the men’s and women’s basketball head coaches a variety of questions to gauge their feelings about the preseason rankings, their early season schedule and what players they are most excited about.

Colorado School of Mines head coach Brittany Simpson was asked why she thinks CSU- Pueblo was ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls instead of Mines. This was pertinent considering that Mines won the RMAC championship last year.

“We have a lot of kids coming back, but we’re going to do a few things that are a little bit different, and we have some other kids that have to step up and play this year. So for us to be picked second is probably about right,” said Simpson.

MSU Denver women’s basketball head coach Tanya Haave was very high on an incoming freshman. Haave was asked who the player to watch for on her team was, she responded emphatically.

“Bree Wellington. She’s extremely athletic,” Haave said.