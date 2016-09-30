Golf, cross country highlight Roadrunner briefs

Women’s golf suffers setback

The Roadrunners women’s golf team placed 18th out of 20 in the Mustang Invitational Sept. 19-20. They had earned back-to-back-second place finishes in the two previous tournaments. Freshman Jennifer Hankins led the way for the Roadrunners, finishing the tournament in 53rd place. The women next compete in the West Texas A&M Stampede Oct. 3-4 in Amarillo, Texas.

Men’s cross country solid at Griak Invitational

The Roadrunners men’s cross country team completed in Falcon Heights, Minnesota at the Roy Griak Invitational in eighth out of 40 teams this past weekend. Junior Brandon Krage led the Roadrunners for the third straight tournament, and finished No. 21 individually. Freshman Sam Berg finished second for MSU Denver, coming in at No. 36. The men host the MSU Denver Invitational Oct. 1 at Washington Park in Denver.

Women’s cross country finishes middle of the pack

The women’s cross country team finished the Roy Griak Invitational in 24th place out of 40 teams. Junior Erica Ruiz had the best finish for the Roadrunners, finishing 35th. The women will next compete in the MSU Denver Invitational Oct. 1.

Men’s tennis grounded at Air Force

MSU Denver’s men’s tennis team managed only one match win Sept. 24-25 at the Air Force Invitational in Colorado Springs. Junior Adam Rivera won his first match against Air Force’s Austin Gula, but lost his second match of the day. No other Roadrunner was able to come away with a victory. The men’s and women’s tennis teams compete next in the Colorado Mesa Duals, Oct. 7-9, in Grand Junction.