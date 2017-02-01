Goldspot Brewery hosts beer rollout for equality

Hieber’s mission is to further the goals of the LGBT community and One Colorado, which has been on the front lines of the gay rights movement.

For this event, Heiber and her coworkers crafted the beer, Makin Noise: A P***y Riot, with the intention of creating something sweet tasting and to give a nod to the Russian anti-Putin rock band. A dollar was donated from each sale to One Colorado. Hughes spoke about his decision to organize the event in the first place.

“I have friends that may not be represented by the current administration,” he said.

While the conversation among the patrons did get political, it remained civil. One of the patrons spoke very passionately about why President Trump was elected and his various frustrations to the fact, but it was all in a civil manner and meant to be taken as such.

People from all walks of life came in to have a beer and support the event. Hughes continued to talk about the inspiration for the special beer, saying that a member from Pussy Riot called the brewery to thank them for their efforts. This group was imprisoned and released for their protest against Russia’s current anti-LGBTQ legislation.