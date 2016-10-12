Lady Gaga “Joanne” review

She’s back. Following her 2013 flop “ARTPOP,” Lady Gaga disappeared to reinvent herself. Headlining the following year in collaboration with jazz legend Tony Bennett, Gaga shed the gimmicks for the traditional pop/jazz collaboration LP “Cheek to Cheek.” Although the LP was a step away from her traditional style, “Cheek to Cheek” highlighted Gaga’s vocal ability behind all the smoke and mirrors of Top 40 pop music.
Two years later Gaga is making headlines again with her much anticipated comeback LP, “Joanne.”
Debuting her reinvented persona, the lead single “Perfect Illusion” has received mixed reviews. While it’s easy to long for synthpop- Gaga, she’s never been the kind of artist that gives audiences what they’re expecting.
The electric guitar dominated pop-rock track showcases a much more mature and down-to-earth musician. With a history of releasing content that is rather detached from reality, “Perfect Illusion” steps outside what’s expected with a heavy hold on pain.
Bouncing back from an altered state of mind, Gaga chants about her scorn admitting she was wrong. The pain of her heartbreak echoes through her powerful vocals, backed by classic pop beats.
As the lead writer and producer on the track, this is the most intimate single the pop star has ever released.
Co-writing credits are also given to Kevin Parker and Mark Ronson. Co-producers include Parker, Ronson and Bloodpop.
Wrapped in a pop-rock package, the track is a promising taste of the new Gaga. Confident yet disoriented in her passion, Gaga dives heavily into the daze of love and lust. She’s back, no smoke and no mirrors, goodbye to the perfect illusion.
Met Media Grade: A