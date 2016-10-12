Lady Gaga “Joanne” review

She’s back. Following her 2013 flop “ARTPOP,” Lady Gaga disappeared to reinvent herself. Headlining the following year in collaboration with jazz legend Tony Bennett, Gaga shed the gimmicks for the traditional pop/jazz collaboration LP “Cheek to Cheek.” Although the LP was a step away from her traditional style, “Cheek to Cheek” highlighted Gaga’s vocal ability behind all the smoke and mirrors of Top 40 pop music.

Two years later Gaga is making headlines again with her much anticipated comeback LP, “Joanne.”

Debuting her reinvented persona, the lead single “Perfect Illusion” has received mixed reviews. While it’s easy to long for synthpop- Gaga, she’s never been the kind of artist that gives audiences what they’re expecting.