Friction continues between AHEC and custodial union

Friction continues between custodians on campus and the Auraria Higher Education Center. Colorado Workers for Innovative and New Solutions, the union representing the custodial staff, claims that AHEC is jeopardizing their ability to collect a second source of income.
“We have not been treated fairly. We would like for our bosses to treat us according to what Colorado revised statutes and state personnel board rules mandate,” said Francisco Flores, Colorado WINS representative for the custodians union on campus.
AHEC declined to comment on an ongoing case for this story; however, they did say they seek to treat all their employees fairly and equally.
The dispute follows a report filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commision against AHEC back in May. The EEOC found enough evidence to show that at least 14 custodians had been discriminated against. The report said that the group had been discriminated against “based on their national origin and limited English proficiency.”
The EEOC recommends mediation between two groups whenever there is any dispute before taking further action.
“Mediation didn’t occur because AHEC absolutely refused to speak with the EEOC on the issues. The next step, and the EEOC has done, they’ve sent the case over to the Department of Justice,” said Tim Markham, executive director of Colorado Wins.
In a letter to Human Resources Director Diande Coe, Flores wrote on behalf of the custodial staff that they had to sign a document stating that the staff needed permission to work a second job. The document in question was issued by Tara Weachter, director of facilities services. The information requested by Facility Services asked employees to declare if any outside source of income they held was part-time or full-time. The letter also questions the delivery of the document, saying that the document was not printed on official AHEC letterhead and that its introduction was sudden. Flores also asked in the letter if the custodial staff was being singled out by Weachter by being asked to disclose information, while asking if other employees outside the custodial staff were also subject to the same requirements as the custodians.
Although Flores acknowledged that AHEC has the right to ask about availability, he said they took it a step further. “My bosses are within the law by asking for that information because the statement in the board rules tell you that the director has the right to actually ask for that information,” Flores said. “Now, when the director goes ahead and asks if our secondary source of income was full-time or part-time, that was when she broke the law.
Flores believes that AHEC’s actions could threaten the custodian’s ability to work second jobs. Those second jobs are necessary, he said, for custodians to make ends meet.
Rosario DeBaca, field organizer for Colorado WINS Local 1876, said that the reason many people who work for the state have second jobs is because the cost of living in Colorado is incredibly high. The price of housing is through the roof and salaries for state employees have not picked up.
”Nobody wants to have a second job, and not see their children,” DeBaca said, “or not have a chance to rest.”
Second jobs are a must have with the state not giving raises when or where due.