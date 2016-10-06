Friction continues between AHEC and custodial union

Friction continues between custodians on campus and the Auraria Higher Education Center. Colorado Workers for Innovative and New Solutions, the union representing the custodial staff, claims that AHEC is jeopardizing their ability to collect a second source of income.

“We have not been treated fairly. We would like for our bosses to treat us according to what Colorado revised statutes and state personnel board rules mandate,” said Francisco Flores, Colorado WINS representative for the custodians union on campus.

AHEC declined to comment on an ongoing case for this story; however, they did say they seek to treat all their employees fairly and equally.

The dispute follows a report filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commision against AHEC back in May. The EEOC found enough evidence to show that at least 14 custodians had been discriminated against. The report said that the group had been discriminated against “based on their national origin and limited English proficiency.”

The EEOC recommends mediation between two groups whenever there is any dispute before taking further action.