Female entrepreneurs gather for Women on the Rise

Setting out to create a business from scratch can be daunting for anyone. Although women have made great strides over the years in business, it can still be challenging to prove themselves in a male dominated world.

Women in Colorado have proven they are ready to meet that challenge. According to Forbes, Denver rates the number three spot for women entrepreneurship with the fifth highest percentage of women owned businesses. Some of these successful women were gathered on May 17 at Elements, a $66 million workplace furnishings and interior solutions company in Denver for their first Women on the Rise event.

“This is our inaugural kickoff event,” said organizer Olivia Omega.

Omega has her own branding, consulting and web development firm. She is also on the committee for Women on the Rise, a new program aimed at the success of women entrepreneurs. Every third Wednesday until October female entrepreneurs are invited to attend the meetings that will feature a new speaker and the opportunity to network.

The seed for Women on the Rise was planted by Traci Lounsbury, president and founder of Elements, and Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, an organization that works at enhancing downtown Denver.