On the surface, Amanda Leib is an average college student. Dark, wavy hair, bright hazel eyes and a casual demeanor, paired

with her makeup-free smile and casual clothing, make Leib appear just like many other girls on campus.

Yet, under that practical, everyday style is a fashionista feminist brimming with passion, ideas and drive, just waiting for her

next opportunity to come out.

Leib is a self-proclaimed liberal, feminist and book lover. She also has a penchant for writing, acting and modeling, in which she

often dons pinup style makeup: bright red lips and curly hair — an about-face from her everyday demeanor.

To Leib, feminism and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive ideas.

“It’s interesting what women are allowed to wear and how they are restricted,” Leib said,“and how that plays into the ways in

which we are restricted in other areas of life.”



Though interested in a range of women’s issues, from reproductive rights to worker equality, body issues have taken center stage in Leib’s research lately, leading her to pontificate the idea of the ideal female form.

“When you look at history, every period had a different idea of the ideal female body,” Leib said.

“The corset created the hourglass shape, but the Victorians preferred a different silhouette, with high collars and little skin showing. During Marie Antoinette’s time they preferred to add volume through the hips.”

Corsets — lacy confines that provide an hourglass figure to those brave enough to tie them on — are often seen as the epitome of misogynistic tyranny, despite having shaped the idea of the ideal body in modern society.

“People say, ‘Oh thank God we don’t have to wear those anymore…We’re liberated!’”Leib said.

“But what I think is really fascinating is that people choose to wear corsets now, and that choice is important.”

To Leib, it’s choices that define feminism, not a general overarching statement that women — and men — are meant to adhere to. These choices are made on an individual basis, but are often shaped by the overarching ideals of the society.

It’s this idea that lead Leib to pen a paper connecting corsets to modern body modification. The paper was accepted by the Pop

Culture Association for presentation at their conference to be held in New Orleans this April. “ They don’t usually accept undergrads,” Leib said.

Lieb will be presenting the paper as part of a panel on BDSM (which stands for bondage, discipline, dominance/submission, and Sadism/masochism).

“It’s just a small panel with a few people, nothing big,” she said. “But I’m really excited.”

Leib is completing a major as part of the Individualized Degree Program at MSU Denver.

“I started in women’s studies,” Leib said. “But it was too limiting. I’ve always loved writing, and there are so many interesting

classes in other subjects — like history and sociology and whatnot.”



The major she designed, “gender and literature,” caters to her interests in gender and politics, while enriching her life with

literature and creative writing. She’s been afforded the opportunity to study authors such as Jane Austen and Sylvia Plath, while

learning about the rich history of feminism and the complex issues of God, sex, religion and physical embodiment.

“I’m just so happy with my education at Metro,” Leib said. “I’ve been able to take a lot of interesting classes and learn so much.”

One such lesson is that, for her, it’s important to fight for what you believe is right.

“You have to fight about things like the media and the fashion world, and you have to fight bigger fights like basic human rights,” Leib said.

“Feminism is standing up for women — for their health, their safety and their rights. It’s all important.”