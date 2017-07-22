Drag Queen Storytime creates backdrop for acceptance

The sound of laughter was heard over the chorus of the Hokey Pokey as excited families amassed for the first Drag Queen Storytime hosted at Second Star to the Right bookstore. Held in the store’s backyard, the event was packed with families taking up every available space. People lounged on blankets on top of the grass or stood pressed arm-to-arm with their neighbor.

“We want to provide a nurturing environment where people are comfortable being who they are and expressing who they are. We’re a gathering place where you can just be yourself,” Dea Lavoie said. “We share this world together and we need to be accepting of each other. Kindness is so important.”

Dea and Marc Lavoie are both educators who co-own Second Star to the Right. They brought their love of reading and passion for children and poured it into their store. Their daily themed-storytime highlights the importance of exploration and celebrates being who you are. It celebrates the diversity in the way children may dress and act and encourages them to look beyond gender stereotypes. It teaches children to celebrate who they are.

Second Star to the Right isn’t the first to have Drag Queen Storytime. Dea Lavoie credits the desire to make this event happen after reading about the New York Public Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour. The opportunity to stage Drag Queen Storytime came to Dea Lavoie through one of her customers, Heather Hughes. Hughes is an educator and cast member of a stage show called DragOn. It is about a drag queen who faces her own journey of exploration, self-discovery and acceptance. Through Hughes, Dea Lavoie found herself able to communicate with the drag queens at DragOn and invite them to perform at her bookstore.

Loud and Proud Queens: Reace Daniel, Anthony Adu, Zarah and Shirley Delta Blow stood at the stage in their bright makeup, accessorized with glitter. Zarah started storytime with Hokey Pokey before reading Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie. The engaged crowed sympathized during the sad moments and cheered at the good ones. Once Zarah was finished, the clapping caught the attention of several passersby. Their presence was welcome.