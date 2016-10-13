Regency

Fantasy Football Focus – Week 6

By Earl Grant on October 13, 2016

Thursday, October 13

Broncos at Chargers

Broncos: Start- Demarius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders

Sit- Virgil Green

Sleeper- C.J. Anderson

Chargers: Start-Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon

Sit- Antonio Gates

Sleeper- Travis Benjamin

Sunday, October 16

Eagles at Redskins

Eagles: Start- Carson Wentz, Ryan Mathews, Jordan Matthews

Sit- Nelson Agholor

Sleeper-Darren Sporles

Redskins: Start- DeSean Jackson, Jordan Reed

Sit- Kirk Cousins

Sleeper- Matt Jones

Jaguars at Bears

Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns,

Sit- T.J. Yeldon

Sleeper- Julius Thomas

Bears: Start-Jordan Howard

Sit- Eddie Royal

Sleeper- Brian Hoyer

Bengals at Patriots

Bengals: Start- AJ Green

Sit- Andy Dalton

Sleeper- Giovanni Bernard

Patriots: Start- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennet

Sit- James White

Sleeper- Julian Edleman

Ravens at Giants

Ravens: Start- Dennis Pitta, Steve Smith Sr.

Sit- Kenneth Dixon

Sleeper-Mike Wallace

Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.

Sit- Eli Manning

Sleeper- Sterling Shepard

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: Start- Cam Newton, Greg Olson, Kelvin Benjamin

Sit- Philly Brown

Sleeper-Fozzy Whitaker

Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Mark Ingram,

Sit- Brandin Cooks

Sleeper- Willie Snead

Cowboys at Packers

Cowboys: Start- Daz Prescott Cole Beasley, Ezekeil Elliott

Sit-Defense

Sleeper-Alfred Morris

Packers: Start- Aaron rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb

Sit- Eddie Lacey

Sleeper-James Starks

Colts at Texans

Colts: Start-TY Hilton, Andrew Luck, Frank Gore

Sit- Phillip Dorsett

Sleeper- Dwayne Allen

Texans: Start-Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, William Fuller

Sit- Brock Osweiler

Sleeper- Braxton Miller

Steelers at Dolphins

Steelers: Start- Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell

Sit- DeAngelo Williams

Sleeper- Sammy Coates

Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry

Sit- Kenny Stills

Sleeper- Jay Ajaje

Browns at Titans

Browns: Start- Terrelle Pryor, Gary Barnidge

Sit- Duke Johnson Jr.

Sleeper- Isiaha Crowell

Titans: Start- Demarco Murray, Marcus Mariota

Sit- Tajae Sharp

Sleeper- Derrick Henry

49ers at Bills

49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde

Sit- Collin Kaepernick

Sleeper- Jeremy Kerley

Bills: Start-Lesean McCoy, Robert Woods

Sit- Charles Clay

Sleeper- Tyrod Tayler

Rams at Lions

Rams: Start- Todd Gurley, Kenny Britt

Sit- Case Keenum

Sleeper- Tavon Austin

Lions: Start- Matt Stafford, Marvin Jones

Sit- Eric Ebron

Sleeper-Justin Forsett

Chiefs at Raiders

Chiefs: Start- Alex Smith , Travis Kelece

Sit- Jeremy Macklin

Sleeper- Cairo Santos

Raiders: Start- Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Defense, Latavious Murray

Sit- Clive Walford

Sleeper-Deandre Washington

Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons: Start- Julio Jones

Sit-Matt Ryan

Sleeper- Jacob Tamme

Seahawks: Start- Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Christine Michael

Sit- Jermaine Kerse

Sleeper-Doug Baldwin, C.J. Spiller

Monday, October 17

Jets at Cardinals

Jets: Start- Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte

Sit- Ryan Fitzpatrick

Sleeper-Quincy Enunwa

Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald

Sit- Michael Floyd

Sleeper- John Brown

