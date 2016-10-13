Fantasy Football Focus – Week 6

Thursday, October 13
Broncos at Chargers
Broncos: Start- Demarius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders
Sit- Virgil Green
Sleeper- C.J. Anderson
Chargers: Start-Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon
Sit- Antonio Gates
Sleeper- Travis Benjamin
Sunday, October 16
Eagles at Redskins
Eagles: Start- Carson Wentz, Ryan Mathews, Jordan Matthews
Sit- Nelson Agholor
Sleeper-Darren Sporles
Redskins: Start- DeSean Jackson, Jordan Reed
Sit- Kirk Cousins
Sleeper- Matt Jones
Jaguars at Bears
Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns,
Sit- T.J. Yeldon
Sleeper- Julius Thomas
Bears: Start-Jordan Howard
Sit- Eddie Royal
Sleeper- Brian Hoyer
Bengals at Patriots
Bengals: Start- AJ Green
Sit- Andy Dalton
Sleeper- Giovanni Bernard
Patriots: Start- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennet
Sit- James White
Sleeper- Julian Edleman
Ravens at Giants
Ravens: Start- Dennis Pitta, Steve Smith Sr.
Sit- Kenneth Dixon
Sleeper-Mike Wallace
Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.
Sit- Eli Manning
Sleeper- Sterling Shepard
Panthers at Saints
Panthers: Start- Cam Newton, Greg Olson, Kelvin Benjamin
Sit- Philly Brown
Sleeper-Fozzy Whitaker
Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Mark Ingram,
Sit- Brandin Cooks
Sleeper- Willie Snead
Cowboys at Packers
Cowboys: Start- Daz Prescott Cole Beasley, Ezekeil Elliott
Sit-Defense
Sleeper-Alfred Morris
Packers: Start- Aaron rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb
Sit- Eddie Lacey
Sleeper-James Starks
Colts at Texans
Colts: Start-TY Hilton, Andrew Luck, Frank Gore
Sit- Phillip Dorsett
Sleeper- Dwayne Allen
Texans: Start-Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, William Fuller
Sit- Brock Osweiler
Sleeper- Braxton Miller
Steelers at Dolphins
Steelers: Start- Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell
Sit- DeAngelo Williams
Sleeper- Sammy Coates
Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry
Sit- Kenny Stills
Sleeper- Jay Ajaje
Browns at Titans
Browns: Start- Terrelle Pryor, Gary Barnidge
Sit- Duke Johnson Jr.
Sleeper- Isiaha Crowell
Titans: Start- Demarco Murray, Marcus Mariota
Sit- Tajae Sharp
Sleeper- Derrick Henry
49ers at Bills
49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde
Sit- Collin Kaepernick
Sleeper- Jeremy Kerley
Bills: Start-Lesean McCoy, Robert Woods
Sit- Charles Clay
Sleeper- Tyrod Tayler
Rams at Lions
Rams: Start- Todd Gurley, Kenny Britt
Sit- Case Keenum
Sleeper- Tavon Austin
Lions: Start- Matt Stafford, Marvin Jones
Sit- Eric Ebron
Sleeper-Justin Forsett
Chiefs at Raiders
Chiefs: Start- Alex Smith , Travis Kelece
Sit- Jeremy Macklin
Sleeper- Cairo Santos
Raiders: Start- Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Defense, Latavious Murray
Sit- Clive Walford
Sleeper-Deandre Washington
Falcons at Seahawks
Falcons: Start- Julio Jones
Sit-Matt Ryan
Sleeper- Jacob Tamme
Seahawks: Start- Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Christine Michael
Sit- Jermaine Kerse
Sleeper-Doug Baldwin, C.J. Spiller
Monday, October 17
Jets at Cardinals
Jets: Start- Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte
Sit- Ryan Fitzpatrick
Sleeper-Quincy Enunwa
Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald
Sit- Michael Floyd
Sleeper- John Brown