Fantasy Football Focus week 4-Start/Sit/Sleeper

Fantasy Football Focus week 4, lets get off to a sweet start tonight! Last week we hit with sleeper picks: Davantae Parker (11), Frank Gore (14), Eddy Lacey (11). Our star sit of week 2 is Shane Vereen who left with an injury in the first quarter. We are back to help push you all to the top of your leagues!

Thursday, September 29th

Dolphins at Bengals

Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry

Sit- Arian Foster

Sleeper- Kenyan Drake

Bengals: Start- A.J. Green, Jeremy Hill

Sit- Tyler Eifert

Sleeper- Giovani Bernard

Sunday October, 1st

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: Start- Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Frank Gore

Sit- Robert Turbin

Sleeper- Phillip Dorsett

Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson

Sit- T.J. Yeldon

Sleeper- Allen Hurns

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: Start- Greg Olson, Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin

Sit- Fozzie Wittaker

Sleeper- Tedd Ginn Jr.

Falcons: Start- Matt Ryan, Devaontae Freeman, Julio Jones

Sit- Mohomad Sanu

Sleeper- Tevin Coleman

Raiders at Ravens

Raiders: Start- David Carr, Latavious Murray, Amari Cooper

Sit- Clive Walford

Sleeper- Micheal Crabtree

Ravens: Start- Joe Flacco, Dennis Pitta

Sit- Mike Wallace

Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.

Titans at Texans

Titans : Start- Demarco Murray, Marcus Mariota

Sit- Travis Henry

Sleeper- Tajae Sharp

Texans: Start- Brock Owsieler, Deandre Hopkins, Lamar Miller

Sit- Titans defense/special teams

Sleeper- Will Fuller

Bills at Patriots

Bills: Start- Lesean McCoy

Sit- Sammy Watkins

Sleeper- Robert Woods

Patriots : Start- Rob Gronkowski, LaGarrett Blount

Sit- Martellus Bennett

Sleeper- Danny Amendola

Seahawks at Jets

Seahawks: Start- Doug Baldwin

Sit- Thomas Rawls

Sleeper- Tyler Lockett

Jets: Start- Matt Forte, Eric Decker

Sit- Brandon Marshall, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa

Browns at Redskins

Browns: Start- Terrell Pryor

Sit- Browns Defense/Special teams, Cody Kessler

Sleeper- Duke Johnson Jr.

Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed

Sit: Pierre Garcon

Sleeper- Chris Thompson

Lions at Bears

Lions: Start- Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones Sr.

Sit- Gold Tate

Sleeper- Eric Ebron

Bears: Start- Alshon Jeffrey

Sit- Kevin White

Sleeper- Jordan Howard

Broncos at Buccaneers

Broncos: Start- Trevor Siemian, Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryious Thomas, CJ Anderson

Sit- Devontae Booker

Sleeper- Virgil Green

Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans

Sit- Jameis Winston

Sleeper- Cameron Brate

Rams at Cardinals

Rams: Start- Todd Gurley , Tavon Austin

Sit- Case Keenum

Sleeper- Brian Quick

Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Defense

Sit- John Brown

Sleeper- Darren Fells

Saints at Chargers

Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Brandin Cooks, Mark Ingram

Sit- Michael Thomas

Sleeper- Tommylee Lewis

Chargers: Start- Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon

Sit- Antonio Gates

Sleeper- Dexter McCluster

Cowboys at 49ers

Cowboys: Start- Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot

Sit- Dez Bryant

Sleeper- Cole Beasely

49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde

Sit- Torrey Smith

Sleeper- Vance McDonald

Chiefs at Steelers

Chiefs: Start- Travis Kelce, Jeremy Maclin

Sit- Charcandrick West

Sleeper- Spencer Ware

Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Ben Rothisberger, Leveon Bell

Sit- DeAngelo Williams

Sleeper- Eli Rogers

Monday October, 2nd

Giants at Vikings

Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.

Sit- Eli Manning

Sleeper- Orleans Darkwa

Vikings: Start- Vikings D/ST, Stefon Diggs

Sit- Sam Bradford

Sleeper- Matt Asiata