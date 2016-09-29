Fantasy Football Focus week 4-Start/Sit/Sleeper
Fantasy Football Focus week 4, lets get off to a sweet start tonight! Last week we hit with sleeper picks: Davantae Parker (11), Frank Gore (14), Eddy Lacey (11). Our star sit of week 2 is Shane Vereen who left with an injury in the first quarter. We are back to help push you all to the top of your leagues!
Thursday, September 29th
Dolphins at Bengals
Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry
Sit- Arian Foster
Sleeper- Kenyan Drake
Bengals: Start- A.J. Green, Jeremy Hill
Sit- Tyler Eifert
Sleeper- Giovani Bernard
Sunday October, 1st
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: Start- Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Frank Gore
Sit- Robert Turbin
Sleeper- Phillip Dorsett
Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson
Sit- T.J. Yeldon
Sleeper- Allen Hurns
Panthers at Falcons
Panthers: Start- Greg Olson, Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin
Sit- Fozzie Wittaker
Sleeper- Tedd Ginn Jr.
Falcons: Start- Matt Ryan, Devaontae Freeman, Julio Jones
Sit- Mohomad Sanu
Sleeper- Tevin Coleman
Raiders at Ravens
Raiders: Start- David Carr, Latavious Murray, Amari Cooper
Sit- Clive Walford
Sleeper- Micheal Crabtree
Ravens: Start- Joe Flacco, Dennis Pitta
Sit- Mike Wallace
Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.
Titans at Texans
Titans : Start- Demarco Murray, Marcus Mariota
Sit- Travis Henry
Sleeper- Tajae Sharp
Texans: Start- Brock Owsieler, Deandre Hopkins, Lamar Miller
Sit- Titans defense/special teams
Sleeper- Will Fuller
Bills at Patriots
Bills: Start- Lesean McCoy
Sit- Sammy Watkins
Sleeper- Robert Woods
Patriots : Start- Rob Gronkowski, LaGarrett Blount
Sit- Martellus Bennett
Sleeper- Danny Amendola
Seahawks at Jets
Seahawks: Start- Doug Baldwin
Sit- Thomas Rawls
Sleeper- Tyler Lockett
Jets: Start- Matt Forte, Eric Decker
Sit- Brandon Marshall, Ryan Fitzpatrick
Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa
Browns at Redskins
Browns: Start- Terrell Pryor
Sit- Browns Defense/Special teams, Cody Kessler
Sleeper- Duke Johnson Jr.
Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed
Sit: Pierre Garcon
Sleeper- Chris Thompson
Lions at Bears
Lions: Start- Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones Sr.
Sit- Gold Tate
Sleeper- Eric Ebron
Bears: Start- Alshon Jeffrey
Sit- Kevin White
Sleeper- Jordan Howard
Broncos at Buccaneers
Broncos: Start- Trevor Siemian, Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryious Thomas, CJ Anderson
Sit- Devontae Booker
Sleeper- Virgil Green
Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans
Sit- Jameis Winston
Sleeper- Cameron Brate
Rams at Cardinals
Rams: Start- Todd Gurley , Tavon Austin
Sit- Case Keenum
Sleeper- Brian Quick
Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Defense
Sit- John Brown
Sleeper- Darren Fells
Saints at Chargers
Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Brandin Cooks, Mark Ingram
Sit- Michael Thomas
Sleeper- Tommylee Lewis
Chargers: Start- Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon
Sit- Antonio Gates
Sleeper- Dexter McCluster
Cowboys at 49ers
Cowboys: Start- Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot
Sit- Dez Bryant
Sleeper- Cole Beasely
49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde
Sit- Torrey Smith
Sleeper- Vance McDonald
Chiefs at Steelers
Chiefs: Start- Travis Kelce, Jeremy Maclin
Sit- Charcandrick West
Sleeper- Spencer Ware
Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Ben Rothisberger, Leveon Bell
Sit- DeAngelo Williams
Sleeper- Eli Rogers
Monday October, 2nd
Giants at Vikings
Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr.
Sit- Eli Manning
Sleeper- Orleans Darkwa
Vikings: Start- Vikings D/ST, Stefon Diggs
Sit- Sam Bradford
Sleeper- Matt Asiata