Faire connects Colorado creators

Inventors, artists and creators gathered Oct. 7-9 for the Fourth NoCo Mini Maker Faire, showing attendees of all ages what creativity can do.
Held at the Budweiser Events Center, the Faire served as a celebration of self made creations from around Colorado. Robotics, woodworks, hand sewed costumes and scrap sculptures lled the center. More crafts from each field were made on site throughout the weekend. Children attending the event were also encouraged to try out the many methods of creating with the guidance of the attending specialists.
“It’s really bringing the kids into doing,” said Edward VanDyne, president of the Loveland Creator’s Space.
“It’s just a lot of fun to see how kids challenge themselves.”
Established in 2013, the Faire sought to bring information about different creative outlets to residents from all across the state. Local organizations met face to face with attendees to help them learn about the different makers space programs available throughout the state. These spaces offer children programs that allow them to work with their hands, making their own creations or inventions.
Jalali Hartman, chief member of Robauto, gave attendees the chance to see and operate a robot created by kids through a program available at the Loveland Library. The program provided all of the equipment needed for kids to create the robots with experts supervising and teaching them throughout.
“A lot of it is to teach them everything around networking,” Hartman said. “We’re able to show them everything they’d see in a Google self driving car for only a few hundred dollars.”
Other organizations allowed children attending the event to make their own creations on site. BLDG 61, an organization that runs a makers space in Boulder, set up a sewing station where attendees could make their own masks and costumes. Their programs cover several areas of self made creation.
“It is an all ages makers space, but we do have youth programs and the response has been outstanding,” said Janet Hollingsworth, creative technologist at BLDG 61. “For kids, it’s great to have that space for tactile learning they wouldn’t have outside of school.”
In the outdoor area of the Faire, Kristi Rogers and other sculptures brought in discarded metal scraps for children to build their own sculptors. Attendees could also watch the scrap sculptors in action as they built a primary scrap sculpture throughout the weekend.
Rogers hoped having the hands on opportunity would help others see the potential for art her and her colleagues see in everyday objects.
“It’s all about your perspective,” Rogers said. “Nine out of ten people would be like ‘that looks like junk’ but for me any object has the potential to be something.”
Along with helping children nd outlets for their creativity, the Faire allowed the creators to network and plan future programs.
“After every single Faire, we have stories about how people got jobs by meeting someone,” said Elizabeth VanDyne, organizer of the NoCo Mini Maker Faire. “It inspires and informs and creates collaborations.”