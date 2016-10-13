Faire connects Colorado creators

Inventors, artists and creators gathered Oct. 7-9 for the Fourth NoCo Mini Maker Faire, showing attendees of all ages what creativity can do.

Held at the Budweiser Events Center, the Faire served as a celebration of self made creations from around Colorado. Robotics, woodworks, hand sewed costumes and scrap sculptures lled the center. More crafts from each field were made on site throughout the weekend. Children attending the event were also encouraged to try out the many methods of creating with the guidance of the attending specialists.

“It’s really bringing the kids into doing,” said Edward VanDyne, president of the Loveland Creator’s Space.

“It’s just a lot of fun to see how kids challenge themselves.”

Established in 2013, the Faire sought to bring information about different creative outlets to residents from all across the state. Local organizations met face to face with attendees to help them learn about the different makers space programs available throughout the state. These spaces offer children programs that allow them to work with their hands, making their own creations or inventions.